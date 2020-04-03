Healthy residents looking to do some good in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic could do far worse than make an appointment with the Red Cross to donate blood.
Keeping an adequate, safe supply of blood for the nation's hospitals is a challenge in the best of times. The spread of COVID-19, however, has turned that challenge into a crisis.
Most workplaces, schools and community centers -- the spots where blood drives are traditionally held -- have been closed for weeks, forcing the Red Cross to cancel thousands of drives across the country and hundreds across the state.
Holly Grant, CEO of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts, said last month that the number of uncollected units of blood in the state will soon top 6,000. And blood can't be stockpiled. Red blood cells are viable for 42 days, platelets for five.
While transfusions are not used in the treatment of COVID-19, and hospitals have postponed elective surgeries, blood is vital in treating accident victims, those undergoing organ transplants and mothers dealing with the complications of childbirth. One unit of donated blood can save as many as three lives.
"You are, in many respects, by donating blood making it possible for the health care system to deliver for people who have conditions and illnesses and circumstances that are eminently treatable if the supplies are there and the capacity's there to serve them," Gov. Charlie Baker said last week. "I mean, this really is a way for people to save lives, and it's pretty much as simple as that."
The Red Cross and other health organizations have stressed that giving blood is safe, even now. Most drives are by appointment only, to make sure people are spaced far enough apart. Donors, staffers and volunteers are given a temperature check before they come in the door, and the rules of social distancing are strictly enforced.
“With centers taking extra measures to eliminate risk, it’s safer than going to the store,” Claudia Cohn, a doctor and director of the Blood Bank Laboratory at the University of Minnesota, told the New York Times.
To make an appointment or find a drive near you, go to redcrossblood.org.