What’s old may become new again regarding a bottle redemption bill wending its way through the Massachusetts Legislature.
Some people may remember larger size plastic bottles could be redeemed for 10 cents in the days of the state’s bottle bill’s implementation in the early 1980s.
That did not last long and fast forward to today, when an 8-ounce empty soda or tonic bottle is redeemed for a nickel, as is a 2-liter empty bottle.
Now, a new proposal not only increases the bottle-redemption amount, but also widens the categories of returnable items.
“The proposal, which is backed by more than 40 lawmakers, calls for increasing the deposit on cans and bottles from 5 to 10 cents and including other plastic and glass containers for wine, hard cider, water and sports drinks, as well as miniature liquor bottles called ‘nips’ in the list of items covered by the law,” reports Statehouse journalist Christian Wade.
Two Bay State lawmakers are the sponsors of “An Act to Expand the Bottle Bill”: Rep. Marjorie Decker, representing the 25th Middlesex District, and Sen. Cynthia Creem, who represents the First Middlesex and Norfolk district.
In a Feb. 15 list prepared by MASSPIRG, a public interest group that advocates for consumers, 75 organizations and 16 businesses have endorsed the bill, also known in the legislature as H.3289/S.2149.
As Wade reports: “Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said city and town leaders are backing the proposal because it would “bring immediate results, with higher re-use and recycling of plastic and glass containers, cleaner roads and parks, and substantial savings for city and town budgets.”
For certain, some residents will see an expanded bottle bill as a financial opportunity. Who among us has not seen packed on either side of a bicycle being walked large plastic bags bulging with discarded empty plastic bottles and cans? Entrepreneurs are everywhere.
Those who do not drink carbonated beverages may feel emboldened by the chance to more fully participate in the recycling process or movement. Aside from the coin change of a redeemed container, they have skin in the ecological game. The same goes for wine and hard cider drinkers.
Allowing miniature plastic nips to be redeemed may result in some remarks of “ooh, that’s disgusting.” An empty nip bottle means someone took a quick swig of liquor and tossed it aside. Think of all the flattened nips at the base of a fence along a public park or at the base of pine trees near a parking lot. Well, perhaps if there is a financial incentive to redeem these, fewer empty nips will be seen. These empty bottles speak to another social problem, especially if tossing back a few nips and then getting into a car to drive is involved. That’s a topic for another time.
It is likely that opponents of the bill will spend millions to defeat it, as was done the last time the redemption expansion went before voters in a November 2014 referendum. Nine million dollars later, the persuasive advertising and marketing techniques worked as voters defeated the expansion.
True, it may mean an extra one or two recycling machines may need to be purchased and installed in a designated supermarket redemption area. True, a store employee or two will have more job duties. If more things are in place to support more empty bottle and container redemption, recycling numbers may go up. As Wade noted, “more than 80% of the cans and bottles with a 5-cent deposit are being recycled statewide, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.”
Public participation in a process for the greater good of a cleaner environment and reuse of recyclable plastic materials will benefit many people.
Eight years later, the reset button has been pushed. It is time to get this right. Residents registered to vote, support the expanded bottle bill as do we.