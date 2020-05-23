These are perilous times for World War veterans, if not because of the coronavirus and COVID-19 then because of the creep of age.
The generation that carried the United States through war, that liberated Europe and fought imperialism in the Pacific, is now fading from view. At first the exit was gradual. As growing columns of obituaries attest, the pace has quickened, hurried on by a pandemic.
Many, though certainly not all, are fighting their last battle against a virus that is especially fatal for older people. For others, death is related to changes in our society and the redirection of health care resources made to slow the coronavirus. For others still, it’s just a matter of coincidence, it’s just time.
In any case, memories of the living are being replaced by the recordings of history. And while tomorrow’s holiday has roots in commemorations of those killed while fighting the Civil War — and, later, all battles fought on behalf of our country — it’s also an occasion to reflect on the sacrifices and heroism of those who died well after their service ended.
They are people like William “Bill” Young, of Manchester, N.H., who died last Tuesday. Born in Lawrence in 1927, he was stationed in the Philippines with the U.S. Navy during World War II, according to his obituary. Afterward he worked for Lawrence Paperboard. He and his wife, Clare, had four children and nine grandchildren.
Another was Charles E. Lane, who died in April. Another Lawrencian, born the year before Young, he also served in the South Pacific during the war. Charlie, as he was known, was a radioman and rifleman fighting with the 4th Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, G Company, according to his obituary. During the Battle of Iwo Jima in February and March 1945, he worked for Capt. Joseph J. McCarthy, helping keep open lines of communication among U.S. forces coordinating their attack against the Japanese.
Back in the states, Lane worked for the government at the Boston Naval Shipyard and later as a Defense Department contract administrator assigned to Raytheon. He and his wife, Virginia, had five children and four grandchildren.
Then there was Daniel F. Hanlon, of Peabody, who died earlier this month at age 92. A native of Chelsea, he served in the U.S. Army during the war. Back home he worked for General Electric in Lynn. He and his late wife, Helen, had two daughters and a grandson.
And Joyce Booth, of Marblehead, died early this month at age 97. A native of Roseway, Nova Scotia, her family moved to the North Shore not long after her birth, according to her obituary. In 1944, after graduating Salem College of Nursing, she enlisted in the Army and traveled to the Pacific with a legion of doctors and nurses preparing for an invasion of Japan. She ended up nursing briefly in Hiroshima and elsewhere in Japan following the war.
Once home in Marblehead, Booth and her husband, Bob, raised four kids and were deeply involved in town affairs. Her obituary recounted: “She was ever mindful of the sacrifices of those who served in the military and their families, and was proud to be the chief speaker at a town Memorial Day observance.”
Young, Lane, Hanlon and Booth were just four of the 16 million men and women who served the United States during World War II. More than 400,000 died in war. All but 300,000 have died since.
Tomorrow’s ceremonies may be muted given the protections we’re taking against COVID-19. But in many ways, this year's holiday will be more meaningful as we pay tribute to those who died abroad as well as those who died at home, all of them having devoted themselves to service to their country.