The pandemic has affected pretty much everything about our lives this year, so why should an election be any different?
If we're lucky, Bay State voters and the people running for office in Tuesday's primary might know who won by now.
In a press conference Monday on the eve of the primary, Secretary of State William Galvin predicted this election would see the highest number of votes cast in two decades – and that's in the midst of the pandemic. The expansion earlier this year of vote-by-mail options, for people concerned about possible exposure to the coronavirus if they went into a polling place, is helping boost the number of votes cast. But the high-profile races on most ballots -- especially on the Democratic side -- have prompted many voters to cast ballots.
The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Ed Markey and challenger Joe Kennedy III has been the marquee event this season, although that's not the only fight on this card. Seth Moulton faced a tough challenge in the 6th Congressional District, and there was a crowded field on the Democratic ballot in the 4th Congressional District to replace Kennedy.
Besides the winners, the story of Tuesday's primary will be the variety of ways people could vote – via traditional absentee ballot, using a mailed-in ballot, voting during one of the early voting days, or being there in person on Sept. 1 to mark a ballot. An example of the popularity of the mailed-in ballots this year occurred in Newburyport, where City Clerk Richard Jones said last week his office mailed out 4,597 ballots and had logged in 3,125 ballots, as of Friday. That included 449 ballots cast by residents in person during early voting.
As in the "old days" when the only options were to request an absentee ballot – if you were going to be out of town, in the hospital or in custody – or to vote on Election Day, all votes were to be counted Tuesday night after the polls closed at 8. With that unusual mix of ballots already sent in or cast early, the counting was certain to be time-consuming – not simply a case of looking at the final tally on each voting machine.
On Friday, Galvin predicted the counting would be slower, but "should not prevent us from getting final results, hopefully, by Wednesday morning."
We'll know today how this experiment in access to voting worked out for Massachusetts.