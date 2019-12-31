The statistics for 2019 won't be compiled for several months, but early reports point to a drop in the number of fire-related deaths and injuries in Massachusetts from 2018, a year that saw a big decrease from 2017.
That said, there's been no consistency in the number of fire deaths over the past decade, going from a low of 36 in 2019, to 62 in 2015. And as this year winds down the toll goes up, with a man in his 80s dying in a New Bedford apartment fire on Saturday. His death brings the preliminary number to 43, including two firefighters who lost their lives this year.
The cause of Saturday's fatal fire is focused on the kitchen, but a fire in Great Barrington earlier in the month, which killed two adults, was believed to be caused by smoking materials. Improper disposal of smoking materials continues to account for one-third of the known causes of residential structure fire deaths in Massachusetts, as of 2018, followed by electrical fires, at 13%. A full 31% of fatal fires in 2018 were of undetermined causes, according to the Department of Fire Services.
Fire investigators in Great Barrington said they found a smoke detector in the hallway outside the bedroom in which the fire began, but said it did not go off and, because of damage caused during the fire, they weren't able to determine why.
In expressing condolences to the victims' families, Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger also said, “Events like these are terribly difficult reminders that everyone needs to have working smoke alarms in their home."
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey echoed Burger's words, adding, "Working smoke alarms are the best tools we have available to prevent fire fatalities. It is critically important to test them every month and replace the batteries at least once a year.”
Replacement smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries has become a twice-annual ritual when we "fall back" and "spring ahead" with our clocks for daylight saving time. But monthly tests of these devices should be part of every home emergency drill. That should be an easy resolution to keep in this new year.