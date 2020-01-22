Partisan divisiveness doesn’t get much thicker than it is now in the chamber of the U.S. Senate, where President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is taking place. But look about 10 blocks north of the Capitol and you’ll find another example of the political gridlock that has hamstrung Washington. While not on the scale of a presidential impeachment, it also has far-reaching effects, including on Trump’s campaign for re-election and the Democratic primary to find someone to challenge him.
The six-member Federal Election Commission has only three active members, all of whom are “holdovers” who’ve served out the terms of their original appointments and are thus eligible to be replaced. This is a problem because it takes the votes of four members to get anything done beyond day-to-day administration.
The commission is the country’s campaign finance watchdog. It serves as arbiter, enforcer and interpreter. Without a full complement, or even just the fourth member needed for a quorum, a lot of paperwork is piling up on its desk.
This includes a formal complaint by the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center that Rep. Lori Trahan used her husband’s money to shore up her campaign just before her narrow win in the 2018 Democratic primary. The outcome of that complaint, one way or another, is important not just to Trahan but to voters in her Merrimack Valley district. As it is, the House Ethics Committee is also investigating. It shouldn’t have the only say in the matter.
The Trahan case isn’t the only issue left in limbo, either. As of the first of December, more than 100 enforcement cases were stacked up before the commission, according to an annual update by outgoing Chairwoman Ellen L. Weintraub. And without more commissioners, that number “has nowhere to go but up," she wrote.
At the same time the commission was reviewing three dozen cases involving foreign nationals, who may not legally contribute to an election campaign. In at least seven cases, an outcome is pending a vote of the commission. Without at least a fourth member, there will be no vote.
The Federal Election Commission is designed to be a bipartisan referee in an inherently political environment. No more than three members can belong to the same party. But its decisions and the process of filling its seats bend to the same forces that act on every other particle of matter inside The Beltway.
Ideally, the president makes appointments to the commission. Ideally, the Senate confirms them. Neither has been happening of late, at least not fully.
Trump more than two years ago named a Texas lawyer, James E. “Trey” Trainor III, to fill one of the commission’s Republican seats. Even though the Senate is led by the president’s party, it has not taken up the nomination. One reason may be that the Senate usually appoints members to the commission in pairs — a Republican and a Democrat. The White House has yet to put forward another name.
Instead, Republicans in the Senate, along with the White House, want to wipe the slate clean and fill every seat on the commission — all three vacancies, as well as all three holdovers, according to The Washington Post. Democrats have resisted that idea. And, the commission remains in limbo.
Frustrated by the lack of progress, a group of attorneys with clients across the political spectrum sent a letter recently urging Trump and congressional leaders to break the impasse. “This is an untenable situation,” they wrote, according to a report in The Hill newspaper.
They pointed out the obvious timing. At the beginning of a presidential election year, the commission is also at its busiest. Without its work and voice, the public’s faith in a national election process that is already burdened by skepticism and doubt could weaken even further.
As Weintraub wrote, "The nation is bitterly split along partisan lines and our democracy remains under sustained attack from foreign adversaries. And the agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign laws that will govern the 2020 election remains without the four commissioners it needs to make most of its major decisions. It is, to be charitable, less than ideal.”
The absence of a functioning commission to serve as watchdog and referee is not only an embarrassing commentary on the state of our national politics, it’s an implied invitation to corruption. The White House and Senate have a lot on their plates. But they need to find the time and political will to fully staff the Federal Election Commission.