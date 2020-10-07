North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.