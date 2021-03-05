Even amid their tortured rollout, it is well worth the time to pause and again appreciate the stunning scientific achievement represented by the vaccines against COVID-19.
A little more than a year ago, the coronavirus was just beginning to touch the public consciousness. Today, there are three highly effective, lifesaving vaccines that raise hopes the worldwide pandemic can be put to rout by the end of the year.
Two of those vaccines, two-shot regimens from Pfizer and Moderna, have proven to be 94% effective against the virus. Both are so-called messenger RNA , or mRNA, vaccines, and their relatively new approach is raising hopes for breakthroughs in heading off some of the world's most intractable diseases.
First, a little about the mRNA approach. Most vaccines, such as the flu vaccine, trigger an immune response by putting a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. The mRNA vaccines instead teach our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response.
"That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in an explainer on its website.
Now, mRNA advances are being brought to bear against malaria, which kills more than 400,000 people a year, 94% of them in Africa. The mosquito-borne disease is caused by a parasite and brings with it fever, chills, flu-like illness, and death. Children are especially susceptible. The only vaccine developed to combat the disease is 40% effective, dropping to 15% after four years.
But last month, researchers applied for a patent for a malaria vaccine that uses the mRNA approach. In early testing on mice, the vaccine has proven to be incredibly effective.
"It's probably the highest level of protection that has been seen in the mouse model," Richard Bucala, a co-inventor of the new vaccine and a physician and professor at the Yale School of Medicine told The Academic Times.
To be sure, there is still a long road from success in mice to a full-blown immunization program that spans a continent. But the next phase of testing will involve the Oxford University institution that helped develop the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. It is one of the only institutions doing human-based studies in malaria. With any luck, Phase 1 testing will begin this year.
COVID-19 vaccines have already turned 2021 into a year of hope. Now, as we wait our turn for the shot, it's worth appreciating the science that is saving lives.