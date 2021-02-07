Last Thursday was shaping up to be a great day for hockey for the fledgling National Women’s Hockey League.
Its semifinals on the historic ice sheet at the 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, were scheduled to be carried on NBC Sports Network in what would have been the first-ever national broadcast of the league's games.
NBC had also agreed to show the following day’s championship to decide who would take home the Isobel Cup, the culmination of a shortened, two-week season played in a "bubble" among the NWHL’s six teams.
Last month, Discover Financial Services signed on as a league sponsor, locking up its designation as the official credit card of the NWHL. And Dick’s Sporting Goods had come onboard as a presenting sponsor of the championship trophy named for the hockey-loving daughter of Lord Stanley. The retailer also agreed to sponsor the Most Valuable Player award of the final, promising a “major gift” to the recipient.
The NWHL and women’s hockey were ready for a turn in a spotlight they, too, rarely see — only, it seems, when the Winter Olympics come around every four years, or when a sensation like Kendall Coyne Schofield shows off her blazing speed at an NHL All-Star game. Alas, none of it was to be.
A day before the semifinals, the NWHL called off the whole thing, citing the safety and health of its players. The league was beset with positive COVID-19 cases. This came after one team, the Riveters of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, had been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to 10 positive diagnoses and another team, the Connecticut Whale of Danbury, had chosen to withdraw, presumably for similar reasons.
That left just four teams in contention. Those included our own Boston Pride, who started slow in the tournament but was building momentum. The Pride had some unfinished business to attend to, hoping to claim the cup they were on track to win a year ago, when the NWHL canceled its 2020 championship game amid the early outbreak of COVID-19.
Instead, the Pride and their competitors on the Minnesota Whitecaps, Buffalo Beauts and Toronto Six had put their dreams, well, on ice.
It wasn’t the only disappointment felt across the Merrimack Valley.
Leading the NWHL in scoring at the time everything came grinding to a halt was Mikyla Grant-Mentis, a forward for the Toronto Six team playing in its first season, with 5 goals. Her 1.5 points-per-game average also led the league in offensive production. She also led in game-winning goals (she had two).
Many will remember Grant-Mentis as the criminology major from Brampton, Ontario, whose 117 career goals plus assists at Merrimack College is still the record for offensive production on the women’s hockey team.
Grant-Mentis graduated last year. And while the sample size at Lake Placid was small, her speed and creativity in some of the first games in her professional career made her as good a candidate as any to be claiming that “major gift” from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Now, her professional hockey dreams will also have to wait until next season.
Shortly after the NWHL’s bubble burst, Tyler Tumminia, the league’s new commissioner, said he still considered the shortened season a success.
Women’s pro hockey built more name recognition, with more fans than expected following its tournament on the streaming platform Twitch. The promise of big-name sponsors in a heretofore small-budget league also brought tremendous promise and potential.
It was a silver lining in an otherwise dark cloud, to be sure. Then again, in this pandemic, maybe that’s the most one could've asked for.