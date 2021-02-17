Transparency is essential for democracy. It’s also pretty important for public health. So we can all be relieved that sewage systems tipping raw and partially treated effluent into our rivers and oceans will be made to alert the public within two hours of a spill, and provide regular updates until the discharges end.
The Legislature passed the law last month, and Gov. Charlie Baker put his name on it Tuesday. Regulators have a year to sort out details of the law, which doesn’t actually take effect until the middle of 2023. But, as Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said during the virtual bill-signing, it’s an important start.
Under current rules, plant operators must tell people within a day of a spill -- an insufficient window, especially when the body of water in question is a source for drinking water or widely used for swimming, boating and fishing.
“I am thrilled this is occurring,” DiZoglio said during Tuesday’s event. “It is a first step, but it is a tremendous step in the right direction.”
Concern about pollution on the Merrimack River, the depository of combined sewer outfalls from five treatment systems along its 117-mile course, built momentum for this years-long effort to get better public notice. But combined sewer and stormwater systems, which spill by design when inundated with rain or snow melt, are a problem across the state.
Massachusetts counts nearly 200 outfall pipes, including into Gloucester Harbor and off that city’s Pavilion Beach. Others pollute Boston Harbor, Lynn Harbor, Mystic River and the Connecticut River, just to name a few. Capping these outfalls — the only real solution to ensuring safe drinking water and recreation — involves many hundreds of millions of dollars, most likely from the federal government.
Doing so is critical, though it doesn’t all have to happen at once.
DiZoglio noted the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District, which serves five communities along the Merrimack, recently got $1 million from the state for back-up generators to limit the number of spills caused by its five overlow pipes.
It's not a cure-all but it's progress -- much like letting people know when it’s not a good idea to fish or swim in the water.