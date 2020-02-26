The advent of early voting has reshaped elections in Massachusetts. No longer must you plan your civic duty around a schedule of meetings at the office or after-work commitments to your kids, let alone any of the other hassles that arise, from dead car batteries to snowstorms, to derail your best of intentions.
Now you get at least a week to stop by the designated polling spot in your town, sparing you the crowds and potential problems of Election Day. Many of Massachusetts’ 4.4 million registered voters are doing exactly that this week, casting ballots for president in the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian or Green-Rainbow primaries before the rush sure to come next Tuesday, on “Super Tuesday,” when lines are expected.
Back in the 2016 general election — the first time early voting was available in Massachusetts — about 1 million people took advantage, according to Secretary of State William Galvin. For the general election two years ago, the number was 600,000. Those are significant portions of the electorate — a sure sign of the convenience and appeal.
Now imagine if those on the sidelines in elections because they’re not registered could take care of that bit of business and cast a ballot at the same time. It’s not such a far-fetched idea: Twenty-one states allow same-day voter registration, starting with Maine some 47 years ago, when a gallon of milk went for $1.30 and the U.S. was still in Vietnam. Given the wonders and capabilities of technology, it’s a wonder it’s not yet available here.
Beacon Hill should hurry up and act on a plan sitting on its collective desk to allow same-day registration. Bills before the state House and Senate propose a structure that has the backing of Galvin, Attorney General Maura Healey and the good-government group Common Cause of Massachusetts.
Now before the Joint Committee on Election Laws, the bills did not advance on the usual timetable to be passed during this legislative session, though lawmakers in both chambers have given themselves more time to sort things out. That’s a hopeful sign that something can get done in time for the Nov. 3 general election, when we’ll elect new members of Congress, state office holders and decide whether to reelect President Trump or pick someone to replace him.
Galvin says timing is key; it will be easier to implement so long as the Legislature doesn’t wait until the last minute, at the end of its formal session, on July 31.
“I’m hopeful. I think it’s something something we should have,” Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, co-chairman of the Election Laws Committee, told State House News Service last week. “I think the fact that New Hampshire has it and we don’t — I think it’s something that would help a lot of people vote.”
Indeed, it could help as many as 100,000 people, according to advocates. States that have already implemented same-day registration see turnouts 3 to 12% larger, and that’s not typically people registering to vote for the first time. Galvin tells the News Service registrants tend to be people who’ve moved and haven’t yet updated their address.
There are logistical issues to resolve, of course. Indeed, much depends upon Galvin’s ability to put together a system wherein poll workers can verify someone’s eligibility, lest a person attempt to register in multiple places and vote multiple times. But proponents of early voting contend that those places that have implemented it — that’s 21 states so far — have not run into fraud or many attempts to break the law.
Same-day registration is not a gambit to allow people who aren’t eligible to vote in our elections. It's not a ploy to expose our elections to cheating and scams. Rather, it's about modernizing this most cherished civic ritual — right up there with paying your taxes and answering a jury summons — so that participating is convenient and easy.
We as a country, and many of us individually, have sacrificed much to protect the right to vote. Let’s be more diligent about ensuring that all those who are eligible actually exercise it.