A little more than two months ago, we devoted this space to what should have been an unnecessary reminder of the dangers of putting out cigarettes anyplace except a proper receptacle. And then, predictably, Lawrence firefighters were dispatched Wednesday to a triple-decker in the city that was burning due to “careless disposal of smoking materials,” according to fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
The fire Wednesday at 66-68 Trenton St. burned for more than an hour, according to reporter Jill Harmacinski’s account. It tore through the top floor, with the floors beneath damaged by smoke and water, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage to a building that tax assessors value at $392,000. Four families — some 20 people — were forced to look for shelter.
That's tragic enough, let alone the potential dangers of the fire itself. It’s a wonder no injuries were reported. Firefighters worked in tough conditions, with heat so intense that crews had to rotate in and out of the building to avoid being overcome. "It was extremely hot,” the chief told Harmacinski.
Alas, it was also avoidable.
Again, Moriarty left the scene of a destructive blaze in the city cautioning smokers to put their butts in a metal can filled with water or sand. He was also stressing the value of renters insurance, without which fires like Wednesdays can be utterly devastating.
If it all sounds familiar, it’s because Lawrence is like a piece of furniture pockmarked by the burning ends of falling cigarettes. Carelessly tossed smoking materials led to two major fires in mid-April.
One on Easter afternoon destroyed three properties on Bennington and Saratoga streets, while damaging three other homes, a car and a motorcycle. Sixteen people were forced out of their homes. Not a week later, a fire on Osgood Street started by cigarettes led to the three-alarm blaze that displaced four families and heavily damaged a multifamily home.
“It’s good that smokers go outdoors to smoke,” Moriary told reporter Allison Corneau at the time. “But it is so important to properly dispose of smoking materials. … Don’t drop it on the ground, in mulch or dried leaves or potted plants or mix with trash.”
Resisting the temptation to toss a cigarette butt is not just about keeping the city clean from litter, though that’s important, too. More critical — especially in these dry, hot weeks of summer — is the potential for the barely burning end of a butt to turn into a small flame that quickly grows into a bigger flame that starts a fire that takes down a building.
And the city is vulnerable. Consider the age of its homes; last week’s fire damaged a building that dates to 1890, according to assessor's records. Those structures were typically built with paper insulation, asphalt siding and an open design in the exterior walls, so that small fires quickly find a fuel source and a channel from one floor to the next.
Many of those buildings are also densely packed. And as we learned during a fire last week, some areas of the city struggle with antique infrastructure and poor water pressure, which means another layer of complications for fire crews trying to stop a fire from spreading.
This makes all of the usual trappings of fire safety even more important in Lawrence — including adequate smoke and carbon monoxide detectors that are tested regularly; making sure that every member of the family knows how to get outside in case of a fire, how to call 911 for help, and where to meet in an emergency; and putting some money aside toward homeowner’s or renters insurance. It also makes it that much more important for smokers to be diligent about where they drop their butts.
Smoking materials start about one fire every half hour in the United States, killing five people every three days, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The steps to prevent injury, death and property damage are straightforward enough. It’s incumbent upon everyone to protect themselves, and one another.