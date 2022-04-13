More than two years into a worldwide pandemic, it’s a phrase that shouldn’t need to be repeated: vaccines work. But here we are. A little more than 66% of the United States population is fully vaccinated, even as a new COVID-19 variant — BA.2 — is causing a spike in cases across the country.
The dogged resistance to the vaccine by a large section of the populace is surely prolonging the pandemic, allowing the virus to mutate yet again. And that anti-vax sentiment flies in the face of science, as the three vaccines used in the United States have proven to be safe and effective. And a new study shows them to be lifesavers on a massive scale.
A study released last week by the nonprofit Commonwealth Fund estimated that the vaccine — which arrived in December of 2020, less than a year into the pandemic — staved off more than 2.2 million deaths, 17 million hospitalizations and 66 million infections in the United States alone.
While noting that the success of the vaccine “is obscured somewhat by the nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths that have occurred since the start of the pandemic,” the study’s authors wrote that “our results show that continuing to vaccinate and boost Americans can produce substantial health benefits and financial returns to the country. Unvaccinated Americans have rates of preventable COVID-19 hospitalization and death that are significantly higher than those for vaccinated Americans.”
As Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tweeted Saturday after reading the foundation report, “Horrible as the toll of COVID has been, it could have been 3 times worse.”
Meanwhile, the cost savings from avoided infections over the past two years — roughly $900 billion — should signal Congress to continue to invest in robust vaccination programs, the study’s authors concluded.
The report comes at a fraught moment in the pandemic. Restrictions across the country are easing, even as infection numbers tick up again. Americans are clearly at the end of their tolerance for highly restrictive health measures. The result, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, should not come as a surprise.
“This is not unexpected — that you’re going to see an uptick when you pull back on the mitigation methods,” he told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
Health experts are now recommending a second booster shot for those over 50 and others particularly vulnerable to the effects of the virus. It is an idea that has yet to catch on, the Commonwealth Fund report noted.
“Only about a third of eligible adults have received their first booster shots,” the authors wrote. “Daily vaccination rates are at their lowest rate since the beginning of 2021. As immunity wanes, breakthroughs and second infections will invariably rise. In January, we estimated that doubling or tripling the daily booster vaccination rate could avert tens of thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations during the Omicron wave.”
Congress gave itself a two-week recess without voting on a $10 billion COVID aid package that has funds earmarked for the purchase of vaccines, including booster shots and vaccines for children.
“Redoubling efforts to increase vaccine uptake, especially among the elderly and other vulnerable groups, will be critical to avert outbreaks as pandemic restrictions are lifted,” the authors wrote. “With continued spread of the BA.2 subvariant, our findings point to the tremendous power of vaccination to reduce disease burden from COVID-19. This may be even more important if newer variants arise or population immunity ebbs. Without continued funding, the lifesaving impact of vaccinations are at risk.”
The aid package needs to be approved without delay. Now is not the time to ease up on vaccination efforts.
