It wasn’t long after Charlie Baker and Karyn Polito announced they weren’t running for reelection that the Massachusetts Democratic Party issued a statement saying the pair had ceded the Bay State Republican Party to “the Donald Trump wing” of the GOP.
We suspect that’s the Democrats’ strategy — to convince voters that Geoff Diehl and his followers are in stark contrast to whoever rises from the Democratic scrum, now that Baker is out.
However the eventual election shakes out, the joint announcement by Baker and Polito Wednesday that they wouldn’t seek reelection — or, in Polito’s case, won’t run for governor in 2022 — means the administration can put its full attention to matters at hand.
And those matters are very important.
Baker has been trying to guide the state through the pandemic, through the frightening first days of the emergency declaration, through shortages of protective gear and hospital beds, through the disastrous opening of a website for people seeking to register for vaccination appointments, and the long, phased-in reopening of schools and businesses.
It’s still a long road ahead, with the Omicron variant now surfacing as another hint of what might be to come.
But even with this announcement, one has to wonder if these two are really calling it quits.
Baker, who is 65, consistently ranks as one of the most popular governors in the country, so there’s still a long runway if he wants to relaunch a political career. And Polito, who is 55, could seek another office in a few years after two terms working in Baker’s shadow.
In the cast of both officials, options could include various political appointments, as evidenced by the experience of Scott Brown, former senator and ambassador to New Zealand; Ray Flynn, former Boston mayor and ambassador to the Holy See; and Margaret Heckler, a Republican who served as Health and Human Services secretary and ambassador to Ireland after serving in the U.S. House.
For now, jockeying by Democrats eyeing the governor’s office will be the media’s obsession, which might be a welcome change for Baker, who has been dogged with questions about running for reelection for months.
Now, maybe he can just do his job as governor and not wear the label of an incumbent.