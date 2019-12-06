It shouldn't have to be said, but here we are:
Don't stick your arm in the snowblower.
This week's early season storm brought about eight inches of snow to the region. It was accompanied by a spate of hospital visits for those who are somehow unfamiliar with or dismissive of the dangers of whirring metal blades.
Local hospitals reported no fewer than 12 snowblower-related injuries connected to this week's storm, ranging from a few nicks and scrapes to the violent separation of finger from hand.
It was so bad that Massachusetts General Hospital felt compelled to tweet out a plea to homeowners:
"In keeping with tradition, we offer the following reminder on behalf of our ED (emergency department) staff: Please, please, please never stick hands in snowblowers! Thank you."
And Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty chipped in with a tweet of his own after firefighters helped a homeowner with his hand stuck in a snowblower. Rescue workers took the machine apart, sent the man to the hospital, shoveled his driveway, and put the snowblower back together.
"Please," the chief wrote on Twitter, "don't stick your hand in a snowblower."
We could offer more detailed reasons why it's a bad idea -- the engine often starts up again when the user thinks it's off, releasing clogged snow can cause the blades to spin even if the machine is powered down, there is a second set of blades in the chute that people can't see -- but it really shouldn't need to be explained. Keep your hands out of there; winter's not even here yet and we all have a finite inventory of fingers and thumbs.
Sadly, there are more than a few people who will ignore that advice. A report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission noted that between 2003 and 2015, more than 9,000 people lost a finger -- at least -- when they stuck their hand in a still-running machine. The report also noted that the vast majority of "victims" -- to the tune of 96% -- were men, but that is an editorial for another time. At least until lawnmower season.