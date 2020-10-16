If there is an upside to the pandemic it's been a decrease in people driving, which has meant less fossil fuel burned, resulting in cleaner air.
But a huge downside has been a spike in the amount of plastic – protective masks and single-use plastic food containers, bottles and boxes for food – coming right as recycling programs and markets for recycled material took a nosedive.
NPR reported in March, the month when the pandemic hit Massachusetts, that China had ramped up face mask production to 200 million per day. That was up more than 20 times the production in February because of demands coming from around the world.
Massive volumes of plastic end up in the ocean, either dumped there, left as trash on beaches and walkways, or washed in by storms. The big demand for plastic shopping bags, take-out food boxes, cups and bottles, and plastic-wrapped foods in grocery stores means more non-biodegradable trash that won't be recycled but will be sent to landfills, incinerators or thrown by the roadside or into the sea.
Simply stated, we are burying ourselves in plastic trash more than ever, and plastic doesn't decompose.
No one knows for sure how much plastic is in the ocean, but according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, scientists estimate about 8 million metric tons of plastic entered the ocean in 2010; a decade later and the problem has grown much greater.
Masks and plastic bags, in particular, can look like jellyfish or other food to fish, whales, turtles and seals. Plastic that starts to degrade breaks into tiny pieces, floating throughout the water column, and working its way into the food chain of the sea. Plastic stays with us forever.
What can we do? Think before you buy things wrapped in plastic. If you know you don't need the container, make that clear to the storekeeper or clerk. Think about what you're buying through Amazon and other online sellers, and look at how much plastic is used for items they ship. Avoid buying things you know you will use only once and throw away. Don't be comforted that putting it into your recycling bin means it will recycled. These days it's much more likely to be burned or buried in a landfill.
When it comes to plastic, the only parts of the catch phrase "Reduce. Reuse. Recycle" that apply today are the first two. Reduce consumption or buy things you can reuse. Anything else is truly a waste.