CHEERS to anyone who answers the American Red Cross’ call to give blood during the worst shortage in more than a decade.
Donor turnout typically declines during the holidays, Krystal Smith, a communications director for the organization, told the Associated Press. However, the current shortage is driven by a sustained lack of donors over the past few months.
Without adequate blood supply, transfusions are not possible, and that means the seriously injured could require organ transplants that otherwise would not have been needed, or, in the worst cases, die.
At the outset of the pandemic, Smith said, donors were plentiful. But in 2021 that dropped off.
“Part of that is (donors’) nerves over there being a pandemic and wanting to make sure that they stay safe,” she said. “Part of it’s been increased needs from hospitals from patients delaying services during the pandemic’s height and now coming back and needing additional transfusions.”
All donation sites are taking the proper precautions so people need not be wary of stopping in to give. Donors are required to wear masks and socially distance. Meanwhile, volunteers clean stations between patients. Appointments can be scheduled online, through the Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-733-2767. They’re even offering incentives at this time, including Red Cross long-sleeved shirts, Red Cross socks and Amazon gift cards, Smith said.
Type O-negative is especially needed, because it’s universal and can be given when a patient’s blood type is unknown.
It will only take an hour of your time – about 15 minutes for the blood drawing, plus time for the health screening prior to it. But it can make a huge difference and, as the slogan goes, you have the power to save a life.
CHEERS and JEERS to the state and its community partners for distributing COVID-19 testing kits before the holidays. Massachusetts, like much of the rest of the nation, is dealing with a flood of COVID-19 patients fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and colder temperatures that have increased indoor activities. The Bay State is also one of about 30 that has detected cases of the new omicron variant, which is possibly more contagious than previous strains.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced plans to deliver 2.1 million rapid tests to 102 communities, according to a story in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune written by reporter Mike LaBella. Locally the test kits will be available in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.
The idea behind getting tested is simple, said Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena.
“Making at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available, along with masking, testing, and vaccination, remains the most effective ways to track and reduce transmission of COVID-19,” he told LaBella.
Further, DePena said, he wants to specifically target young people who tend to go to parties and other gatherings around the holidays and can bring the virus home, impacting the elderly population.
Unfortunately, the testing kits are only available to residents of the 102 communities named by the governor, meaning people in the remaining 259 communities in the state may not be able to get them as easily — if at all.
In New Hampshire, residents can go onto the state’s website and type in their zip code to find out if kits are available.
A simple search on Sunday found that zero at-home test kits were available in New Hampshire. Instead, the website carries this message: “Thank you for your interest in Say Yes! COVID Test. We have had an overwhelming response to the initiative and have already exhausted the limited supply available for home delivery.”
A search for the entire state of Massachusetts turned up the same result.
While a CHEER is warranted for the program, a JEER is needed as well because there aren’t enough test kits to go around to make the program truly effective at keeping COVID from spreading. The lack of at-home test kits is not the fault of state or local governments. It seems the U.S. government dropped the ball in pushing for manufacture and distribution of test kits while they are readily available in other countries.