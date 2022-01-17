JEERS to stubborn New Hampshire lawmakers who foolishly continue to refuse to mask up at crowded legislative sessions as the state continues to require in-person meetings.
InDepthNH.org reports in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune that six members of the state’s House of Representatives are positive for COVID-19 after a gathering where lawmakers could choose to sit in a “mask-optional” section at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester earlier this month. Many – most, if not all, Republicans – did so without face coverings.
Two of the people with COVID-19 have not been identified; three — all Democrats — went public late last week; and Rep. James Allard, a Pittsfield Republican, had a colleague read a letter to the House State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs Committee because he was not able to present his legislation in person Friday.
“Due to a positive COVID test following last week’s full session, I will be unable to be with you for the hearings scheduled for the 14th,” Allard wrote.
Allard, who said he is vaccinated, boosted and was masked, Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, and Reps. Suzanne Vail and Frances Nutter-Upham, both Nashua Democrats, all said they believe they became infected at the DoubleTree.
What’s more frustrating – and worth another firm JEER – is the lack of transparency on the part of House Speaker Sherman Packard, a Londonderry Republican. In reporting the unidentified cases, he told House members only – not the public. Since then he’s kept secret from the press and the public if others have come forward with positive tests, and if so how many.
With Packard’s lips sealed the scope of the situation is hard to measure, but InDepthNH.Org talked to two legislators with medical backgrounds who think this session was a disaster because of the mask-optional section and the close proximity of people.
“I think we have a super-spreader event,” said Rep. Bill Marsh, D-Brookfield, a physician who switched to the Democratic party last fall due to the way Republicans are handling the pandemic.
Marsh said enough cases have been identified that the state now has to use valuable resources amid the omicron surge to investigate and contact trace. He said both he and Rep. Jeffrey Salloway, D-Lee, an epidemiologist, warned that meeting in person – and with a maskless section at that – was a bad idea.
That’s to say the least. This sort of obstinance and blatant disrespect for others should not be tolerated. The public deserves better from its government leaders.
News reported in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune that the Methuen Police Superior Officers union has chosen new leadership wasn’t really a surprise so much as an exclamation mark on a week of good news for taxpayers of the city.
On Monday, Jan. 10, arbitrator Loretta T. Attardo ruled that the contract negotiated and agreed upon in 2017 between the city and the superior officers was pretty much null and void because city officials, including Mayor Stephen Zanni and the City Council at that time, had no idea what they were voting on.
What they were voting on, as it turned out, were astronomical and outrageous pay raises for the members of the union and, in turn, former police Chief Joseph Solomon. With Monday’s ruling, it’s back to the drawing board for city and union officials who must now hash out a new contract — one that is affordable to taxpayers and fair to the superior officers.
After the arbitrator’s ruling, former union president Greg Gallant — who’s been on paid administrative leave for months — resigned his union post. Union Vice President Lt. Joseph Aiello and Secretary Lt. James Gunter also chose not run again.
The new union president, Sgt. James Moore, seems to have set the right tone, telling reporter Breanna Edelstein: “It’s time to put this chapter with the city behind us and start moving forward. I’m up to the task of working with the city and executive board and union members to turn this around.”
CHEERS to that!