CHEERS to residents of North Andover’s Edgewood Lifecare Community for promoting literacy and backing their support with money to instill the joy of reading in children at the John Breen School in Lawrence.
About four years ago, Edgewood resident and former Phillips Academy English teacher George Edmonds, 90, started a program through which a few volunteers would visit the school and read to children in preschool classes, staff writer Will Broaddus reported last week. That small group grew from four or five participants to 22 reading to students in 16 classes.
Edgewood volunteers work specifically with preschoolers. Edmonds said in addition to reading aloud, they teach children the meaning of words and encourage them to ask questions.
The in-person reading program was sidetracked by the pandemic, but last week it began to come back to life. A $900 check generated by donations from Edgewood residents will be used to expand the library collection, preschool teacher Rebecca Pagliarulo-Milone said.
“We’re buying big books with enlarged print for read-alouds to the whole group and even small group lessons,” Pagliarulo-Milone said. “We’ll also be buying some books that are going to celebrate cultural diversity and multiculturalism. And we’ll be buying some materials, such as puppets, to help facilitate the read-aloud themes.”
Edmonds’ small army of senior citizens won’t be able to resume in-class interactions just yet. However, he was at the school last Tuesday for the first time in two years to present the check.
“It is good to be back,” he said. “It’s wonderful, absolutely. It’s been a long time.”
Reading to children supports their cognitive development, improves their language skills, prepares them for academic success, develops concentration and discipline skills, and feeds their imaginations.
Above all, the interaction between the seniors and students is a socially rich experience that allows one generation to pass its love for reading along to another. It may seem like a small effort, but the results will help inform the intelligence of the future adults of America.
JEERS to global warming and climate change.
For the last two weekends, winter festivals in southern New Hampshire towns have been plagued by warm temperatures, muddy roads and fields, unsafe ice and no snow.
Two weekends ago it was the Fire and Ice Festival at the Dreamers’ Ranch in Windham. The festival was to have featured winter activities including sledding and skating, but that didn’t happen. Pictures, as they say, are worth 1,000 words, and Eagle-Tribune photographer Tim Jean’s image of a hayride told it all: Folks were bundled up in the hay trailer as it was being hauled around the event — but rather than sliding along on glistening white snow, the trailer was being hauled across a muddy road — with a few scattered piles of dirty snow in the background.
Thankfully, bonfires (the fire part of the Fire and Ice Festival) were set up so kids could make s’mores. (As an aside — since when did s’mores become a staple of winter fun? Isn’t that more of a traditional summer treat?)
Sure, the crowd had fun and it was a nice way to get out and see people as civilization slowly emerges from the darn pandemic.
This past weekend, Derry held its 22nd annual Frost Festival. Again, warm temperatures put a damper on activities.
Snowboarding demonstrations and ice skating were cancelled, as were any other activities having to do with snow.
Fortunately, this year’s festival included music, crafts for children, food and the return of the annual experts in ice — Ice Breakers — working their magic to create sculptures in downtown Derry.
Again, bonfires and s’mores seemed to have saved the day, as photographer Tim Jean once again captured the spirit of the event — children standing around burning logs with marshmallows on the end of sticks.
The two events are emblematic of a larger problem facing the planet as warming temperatures wreak havoc around the globe, from unprecedented storms in Europe to fires in California. Anyone who says climate change isn’t affecting local weather doesn’t need to look any farther than Southern New Hampshire in February.