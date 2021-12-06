As Gov. Charlie Baker said when the Massachusetts Legislature recessed two weeks ago before agreeing upon how to use nearly $4B in American Rescue Plan Act funding and state surplus revenue, this has taken way too long.
The process became bogged down in hearings and deliberations, largely generated by politicians jockeying for pet projects that have nothing to do with the pandemic. As a result, they broke for seven weeks leaving those billions of dollars sitting on the table, perhaps until after the new year.
All of that earned well-deserved JEERS in the form of a full editorial at the time. But now CHEERS are in order, as the House and Senate came up with a compromise bill late last week and moved it along to Baker on Friday.
The bill is packed with money for the healthcare system, housing, workforce development, transportation upgrades and environmental protection, Statehouse reporter Christian Wade wrote.
Another highlight is spending $500 million on bonus checks for certain workers who stayed on the job throughout the pandemic.
Overall, lawmakers defend the delay, saying the process made the final bill more inclusive and effective.
“From the outset, our goal has been to ensure every voice across the state could be heard while making sure we got details of this historic opportunity right,” Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, said.
“Informed by testimony we heard extensively throughout the hearing process, this bill encompasses an array of one-time investments to put these funds to work,” he added.
Hundreds of non-pandemic related projects remain in the bill (still a JEER – that’s not what this money was intended for). Andover, for instance, stands to gain $200,000 to improve bicycle safety.
That said, at least things are moving along.
Now Baker has his turn. Let’s hope he acts swiftly so that, as he said, we can “put these taxpayer dollars to work.”
CHEERS to state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, for her ongoing fight against the use of nondisclosure agreements.
In a recent story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, DiZoglio said Massachusetts is falling behind other states in banning NDAs, which have been misused to protect the powerful while continuing to harm victims of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, discrimination or retaliation.
“This is a matter of public safety,” she said. “We need to make policy changes, not only to help those who have already been silenced, but also to protect potential future victims from abusers who could be hiding in plain sight.”
Her bill was heard by the Judiciary Committee late last month and it is hoped that it will be approved by the Senate and then the House so it can be passed on to Gov. Charlie Baker for his signature.
For some reason, however, bills like this and previous ones have run into trouble in the Legislature, which is why there is still no law on the books preventing NDAs in certain circumstances.
To most people, it seems like a no-brainer that if someone in power is accused of sexual harassment or sexual abuse of someone they supervise or manage then that information should become public. One need look no further than Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly or, more recently, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for examples of people who should be held accountable for their misdeeds.
Under DiZoglio’s legislation, a victim can opt out of having their name used in public proceedings, so as to protect their privacy.
But industry lobbying groups like Associated Industries of Massachusetts oppose the measure, claiming that arbitration and other non-judicial remedies are crucial to resolving workplace conflicts.
Under DiZoglio’s legislation, those options would still be available, unless the proceedings were about the specific subjects mentioned.
It is unconscionable that business groups — and many government officials — would continue to fight this legislation. While victims of harassment, retaliation and discrimination must hide, their perpetrators continue to hold positions of power and responsibility — in plain sight.