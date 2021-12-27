CHEERS to Michael Gorman of Methuen, who was honored a week ago at center court by the Boston Celtics for being a “Hero Among Us.”
The accolades were rightfully given to Gorman for his work with The Movement Family, a group he founded that helps homeless and disadvantaged people in Lawrence and elsewhere across the Merrimack Valley. But the night was about more than the center court ceremony — something the Celtics do before every home game.
Turns out one of the players on the opposing team, Georges Niang, also of Methuen, is a childhood friend of Gorman’s and planned on standing with Gorman at center court. Unfortunately, Niang, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, couldn’t make the game because he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier.
Despite missing his friend, Gorman made the most of the night.
Coincidentally, according to Bill Burt’s account in The Eagle-Tribune, Gorman had made arrangements earlier in the year to watch the game with 18 volunteers from the comfy confines of a suite donated by one of TMF’s generous supporters. When he got a call from the Celtics about his award, Gorman was flabbergasted.
“They had no idea that I was going to the game anyway, to see Georges (Niang),” Gorman said. “I thought they were calling to confirm the suite. What a coincidence.”
In all, some 24 members of TMF attended the game, since an additional six tickets came with the award. Niang, to some a hero in the sport of basketball, said his Methuen pal is the real hero.
“Honestly, he deserves all of the glory, himself,” Niang told Burt. “We both started out as great friends who loved hoops. I went on to college and NBA and Mike’s path was as a humanitarian. He motivates me every day, what he does for people in need.”
Well said — and an honor well-deserved.
Also in the spirit of self-sacrifice and generosity, CHEERS to the volunteers who make the important work done by Community Caregivers of Greater Derry happen – and to those who will consider joining the cause.
Founded in 1988, the group based out of downtown Derry provides day-to-day services that help the elderly and those with disabilities remain independent in their homes. They cover a wide swath of territory, tending to people in Derry, Londonderry, Chester, Sandown, Danville, Windham and Hampstead.
There is no charge to clients. Remarkably, in 2020 as the pandemic gained momentum, 422 volunteers helped 318 senior citizens and disabled individuals, reporter Julie Huss wrote in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune. They spent a cumulative 42,000 hours to accomplish this.
Even with all of that work, more volunteers are needed, not only to grow the program but also to sustain its current clientele – especially with transportation needs.
“We have clients who needed to get to their providers in person, whose medical needs could not have been met via a telephone consult,” said Susanne Peace, program manager and transportation coordinator. “They needed us because they had no other way to safely access their medical care, especially during a pandemic.”
She said for every new volunteer driver, Community Caregivers can help three new clients. The majority of drives are within 10 miles, but people sometimes do need to travel to places like Boston.
With COVID-19 surging in New Hampshire more than any other state, this work is crucial this winter. And yes, that may mean providing a ride to the doctor’s or helping with shopping and cleaning. But perhaps more importantly, it may mean spending an afternoon having a visit over a cup of tea, game of cards, and much-needed conversation.
To find out how to help, visit comcaregivers.org.