CHEERS to Holy Family Hospital for taking advantage of the latest in technology for patients suffering from back problems. According to a story in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune, neurologist Dr. Anna Terry said the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot gives her and her team an advantage when completing spinal fusions and other intricate procedures.
“It’s a tool we use to be able to do the surgeries we routinely do in a more safe, efficient and accurate manner,” Terry told reporter Allison Corneau.
Terry, who practices at New England Neurological Associates in Lawrence and Lowell and performs surgeries at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, noted that “unlike other robots, the surgeon is actually directing the robot and is right next to it. We think of the robot as an extension of ourselves — it’s not virtual reality.”
Terry came to Holy Family Hospital after practicing at Duke University. There she received her early training in robotic spinal surgery. She also was instrumental in helping acquire the Globus robot for that hospital.
She said the device helps minimize errors, as it is a precise extension of “our brains and our hands.”
The technology, along with Dr. Terry, are perfect examples of the level of care available to people right here in the Merrimack Valley. For those needing this kind of surgery, the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot is one more reason to think twice before making the trek to Boston rather than taking advantage of world-class care right here at home. CHEERS to advocates working on behalf of families in need of more available and affordable child care options, and also on behalf of the dedicated people who want to deliver those services.
On Tuesday, members of the Common Start Coalition told Massachusetts legislators they need to do more for parents and providers, even aside from the pandemic. The problems are layered and their tentacles intertwined, as evidenced in a story by Statehouse reporter Christian Wade last week.
“The cost of child care in Massachusetts is one of the highest in the nation, yet the median income for an early childhood teacher is only $37,000,” Sarah Siah, president of the Massachusetts Association for the Education of Young Children, told members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. “This is barely considered a living wage in Massachusetts for one adult with children, and many of our educators make less than that.”
Having shut down then reopened due to COVID, providers are more financially strapped than ever. And amid a workforce shortage, finding good help in a field associated with such low pay is another obstacle. So is the understandable reluctance on the part of workers to be underpaid in a high-risk environment.
The stress is causing some centers to close, creating a shortage of care. And for lower-income parents, it’s also coming down to some very difficult choices.
“Families we work with spend too much of their income on child care, which means they struggle to pay for other necessities and are at risk of losing their jobs or forfeiting education opportunities,” Chelsea Sedani, director of advocacy at the Boston-based nonprofit EMPath said.
One solution backed by nearly 100 legislators would create a five-year statewide program offering low-income families free early education and child care, along with providing subsidies for qualifying middle-income ones. It would be a combination of direct-to-provider funding and financial assistance to families. Backers point to federal pandemic dollars as a way to help fund the program.
“Our children are missing out on vital development, especially after the last two years of social isolation they have been through,” Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, told the committee.
Letting the children be the losers is not an option. Advocates, keep up the good work.