CHEERS to a plan being pitched by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to help more senior citizens and people who have disabilities with their health care expenses.
Baker’s plan, which is included in the spending package proposed for the next fiscal year, would increase the number of people aged 65 and older who are eligible to receive Medicare coverage. Under the Medicare Savings Program, which pays a portion of premiums and deductibles, the current income qualification guideline is that recipients cannot have an income that exceeds 165% of the federal poverty level. Under his new plan, that number would increase to 200%.
If enacted, more low-income seniors will save valuable dollars in out-of-pocket expenses including uncovered health care and prescription drugs, Statehouse reporter Christian Wade wrote in a Sunday Eagle-Tribune story.
A senior Medicare recipient with $22,000 in Social Security income could see a drop in out-of-pocket costs from an estimated $4,300 to $450 a year, according to data provided by the Baker administration. About 34,000 people would benefit and another 15,000 would get increased help, they further reported.
Baker expanded eligibility for the Medicare program in the previous budget, increasing the limit from 135% to 165% of the federal poverty level. This would take that even further at a time when many elderly Medicare recipients are dealing with increased premiums and day-to-day living expenses.
Advocates for senior citizens have been pushing for such a move for some time.
“We have one of the highest gaps between what it costs to live and meet basic needs and the income that people have as seniors,” said Mike Festa, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons. “The economic insecurity for seniors in our state is wide and significant.”
Some, like Carolyn Villers, executive director of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council, want the governor to go even further.
“Rising costs due to the pandemic and sharp increases in Medicare expenses has made it harder for many seniors living on fixed incomes to keep their heads above water,” she said. “So we’re urging the Legislature to build on what the governor has proposed.”
Still Baker’s proposal is significant. It shows that he hears the call for help and he has acted on it two years in a row. Now the proposal moves to the Legislature, whose members should handily approve it.
CHEERS to a group of North Andover residents and several local organizations for setting up the town’s first-ever formal celebration of Black History Month.
The idea was initiated last April by James Worden, who serves on the board of the North Andover Historical Society, reporter Will Broaddus wrote in a story in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune.
Worden got the idea from Arlington, Massachusetts, where he grew up, and pitched it to Reverend Lee Bluemel of North Parish Church, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues and Brian Howard of the Historical Society.
Lynn Wentzel and Tina Klein, who are both members of the Social Justice Team at North Parish Church, helped organize the program, which includes banners of African American figures created by artists from Elevated Thought, an art and social justice non-profit based in Lawrence, which was co-founded in 2010 by Alex Brien of North Andover.
Brien himself created a banner for the program as a whole that features the black and red colors of North Andover, and appears alongside each of the banners depicting a historical figure.
Along with the banners, Black History Month in North Andover will feature lectures, movies, a seminar and more.
Others involved in the celebration include Merrimack College, the Trustees of Reservations, Northeastern University, the Andover Historical Society, and others.
The North Andover celebration is truly a testament to the power of volunteerism and the depth of talent and creativity in the Merrimack Valley. For more information go to: https://sites.google.com/northandoverma.gov/blackhistorymonth2022