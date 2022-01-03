CHEERS and healing thoughts to Eagle-Tribune Assistant Sports Editor Dave Dyer, who was named as our 2021 Sportsman of the Year.
Dyer – or Duffy as he’s affectionately known – wasn’t being recognized by Executive Sports Editor Bill Burt for his athletic prowess – although Dave is certainly an athlete. Rather, on the heels of having two noncancerous brain tumors removed, he was recognized as the force behind the day-to-day coverage, recognition and support The Eagle-Tribune provides for local athletes of all kinds.
“If you happened to walk by Dave ‘Duffy’ Dyer at some baseball park, softball field, high school track or gymnasium, you probably wouldn’t immediately take notice,” Burt wrote Sunday. “At 5-foot-11 and about 130 pounds, probably wearing an old baseball cap, he is not an imposing figure.”
The value Dyer brings to local sports news was extraordinarily demonstrated by the outpouring of concern and well wishes that came in when the news of his diagnosis spread weeks ago.
“What is Dave’s special touch in local sports?” Burt posed in his Sunday column. “Here are just a few of his favorite topics: Wrestling. Softball. Cross country. Backups. Over-30 men’s baseball. Behind the scenes stars. Those that quit but made comebacks. Those that switched sports. Hikers. Etc., etc.”
What he’s driving at is that Dyer not only covers the superstars and the winners; he’s equally invested in the off-beat, the unsung. He’s always looking for the little gems.
“As he once told me,” Burt wrote, “the best and most interesting stories are usually the people behind the superstars.”
Quietly working in the background, Dave has proved to be just such a behind-the-scenes superstar for our newspaper and community.
Please join us in wishing him a speedy and full recovery as we eagerly await his return.
It is almost impossible to talk about the political and civic landscape of Lawrence over the past couple of decades without mentioning David Abdoo.
District E City Councilor Abdoo decided not to run again last fall for the South Lawrence seat he has held off and on for eight years — having served from 2008-2010 and then again starting in 2016 until bowing out this year. In 2009 he ran for mayor, losing to William Lantigua and then taking some time off before running for the same council seat again in 2015.
Abdoo also served for a decade on the Lawrence Planning Board — including a stint as chairman — and held posts on the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Merrimack Valley Economic Development Commission. He was also a member of Lawrence’s Mount Vernon Neighborhood Association.
To say Abdoo has contributed to the city of Lawrence is an understatement, and for that he deserves a hearty CHEER.
In a recent Eagle-Tribune story by reporter Jill Harmacinski, Abdoo touted his support of the purchase of a piece of property on Lowell Street for a new police station as one of his biggest accomplishments.
“It was important to me to secure that when it became available,” he told Harmacinski. “We didn’t have a purpose for it then. But it just made so much sense.”
Lawrence would later receive $49 million from the state to build a new police station at that location.
“I am very proud of that,” Abdoo said.
Abdoo was a steadying presence on the council, with a deep institutional knowledge of Lawrence policy and politics as well as a solid grasp of municipal governance. For example, when the council got into a thicket over Robert’s Rules of Order, as it often does, the District E councilor could be counted on for helping resolve whatever question was at hand with sage counsel.
Fellow councilor Marc Laplante, who represents District F, said Abdoo “was quick to try to find compromises or resolutions to difficult topics.”
As such, his voice will certainly be missed — at least for the time being. As he told Harmacinski when asked if he’d ever run again, he noted: “I’m not totally close-minded to it.”
So residents shouldn’t be too surprised to see “Abdoo for District E” signs cropping up in South Lawrence lawns again some time in the future.