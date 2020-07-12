CHEERS to finding out where you stand, and using that information to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The state last week began sponsoring free tests for COVID-19 in eight cites, including Lawrence and Lowell, in hopes of stanching the spread of the coronavirus in hot spots around Massachusetts.
Lawrence earns its spot on the list, in part, because more than 7% of city residents tested in the two weeks leading to last Wednesday were positive for COVID-19. Only seven other cities and towns saw a higher rate.
Lawrence has recorded at least 3,639 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Public Health.
There are doubtless others out there. The state aims to find them by testing anyone who asks for it, whether they live in Lawrence or elsewhere, whether they’re sick or not.
The latter could be key since some scientists believe nearly half of the cases of COVID-19 could be in people without symptoms — but who can still spread the illness — according to an article published in the Annals of Internal Medicine earlier this month.
“Because of the high risk for silent spread by asymptomatic persons, it is imperative that testing programs include those without symptoms,” wrote the authors, Daniel P. Oran and Eric J. Topol, of the Scripps Research Institute.
Mayor Daniel Rivera attributes Lawrence’s high infection rate to a few factors, including the number of residents who work in “essential” jobs.
They didn’t stop going to work when state officials shut down large numbers of businesses as a preventative measure, which means they were more likely to be exposed to the virus.
Another factor, Rivera told reporter Bill Kirk, is mistrust of the health care system.
Hopefully this program inspires some of those people to get tested, so that people who have COVID-19 can take steps to protect their families, friends and the rest of us.
The free tests are administered locally by staff of Lawrence General Hospital and the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, who speak English and Spanish. They will be given at the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority lot at 70 Canal St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and at various other locations throughout the city. See mass.gov/stopthespread for details.
The "Stop the Spread" tests will be given through Aug. 14. Results are confidential.