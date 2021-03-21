CHEERS to bringing COVID-19 shots to the people.
Lawrence General Hospital and city officials recently rolled out a mobile clinic whose mission is to deliver vaccines to eligible residents. So far, it has visited elderly and congregate housing complexes in the city.
Local leaders see shots-on-wheels as an important step in protecting a community that still has one of the highest COVID-19 rates of any city or town in the state.
As of Wednesday, Lawrence reported 23 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks, once numbers are adjusted for population. That’s a lower rate than previously reported, but the city’s case count remains high enough to keep it in the “red” for virus transmission.
“Our goal is that everyone eligible regardless of transportation challenges, physical barriers, insurance or any other issue has access to this important vaccine,” Lawrence General President and CEO Deborah Wilson said during an event Thursday.
Supply concerns aside, the challenges of getting vaccine to people are significant in Latino communities.
About 9% of the Spanish-speaking population of Massachusetts is vaccinated, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, compared to 23% of the state’s population at large.
Meanwhile, more than one-quarter of all COVID-19 cases in the state afflict Hispanic residents.
A host of reasons are cited for the disparities. For example, in Lawrence, where 4 in 5 residents are Hispanic, the city has a disproportionately high number of service industry workers in jobs that exposed them to COVID-19. The Hispanic population in the city also skews younger, making those residents less likely to have gotten vaccinated anyway.
There are other reasons fewer members of the Hispanic community have gotten vaccinations, from lack of access to a reluctance to get the shots due to concerns the medicine wasn't adequately tested on minority groups.
Fortunately, the Kaiser foundation reports, the number of people in the latter category is shrinking.
“We’re seeing more Americans who want to get vaccinated but Black, Hispanic and rural Americans will be left behind unless special efforts are made to increase vaccine confidence in those communities,” Drew Altman, president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, said in a release.
The vaccine clinic on wheels certainly counts as a special effort. Here’s hoping it inspires residents of the Merrimack Valley to get their shots, and that it becomes a model that can be replicated elsewhere.
CHEERS to 32 extra days.
That’s the extension most individual taxpayers got last week when the Internal Revenue Service pushed its usual April 15 deadline for filing tax returns until May 17.
Massachusetts lawmakers are looking to change the state’s deadline, as well, to match the federal one, according to a statement by Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano.
The extension helps procrastinators, certainly, but it’s also expected to be a boon for seniors and members of minority communities who are eligible for federal stimulus payments but may be missing out because their information is not up to date with the IRS.
“The stakes have never been higher for people to file taxes, since filing taxes is the only way people can recover missing stimulus payments right now,” Jennifer Burdick, an attorney with Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, tells The Washington Post. “... A lot of families don’t file taxes because their incomes are low enough that they aren’t required to do so. These are the same families that need the stimulus payments the most.”
People with all of their paperwork together — particularly those expecting a refund — are encouraged to go ahead and file. Most refunds are issued within three weeks, the Post reports. People who drag their feet on filing to take advantage of the reprieve won’t be penalized or charged interest on the taxes they owe.
To be sure, the IRS didn’t float the American taxpayer extra time out of some deep sense of charity. Instead, the delay was triggered by a backlog at the agency due to a delayed start to the 2021 tax season and new rounds of COVID-19 stimulus, among other things.
But who among us couldn’t use a bit of a break? It makes spring’s arrival this past Saturday just a little bit sweeter.