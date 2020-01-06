This being the time of year when resolutions and advice flow like champagne, CHEERS to a bit of political wisdom shared at the inauguration ceremonies in Lawrence last week. Mayor Daniel Rivera, speaking to newly sworn and re-sworn members of two local school boards and the City Council, talked about power and responsibility.
“Once you win the election, the power is the work you thought you came here to do, and is often the easiest,” he said. “The responsibility, those are the things that you did not expect and the things that will keep you awake at night.
“In the end,” he continued, “we will all be judged by how we yield the power and how we faced our responsibilities. I hope we will succeed at both together.”
Rivera’s words called to mind images of him standing in front of microphones and panels of first responders as spokesman for a city under siege during the September 2018 gas disaster. He was back at the press scrum during a major gas leak a year later. Certainly, Rivera could not have imagined that duty — and his responsibility to advocate for the city — when he took the oath of office as mayor in January 2014.
Rivera has two years left on his second term and is prohibited by City Charter from running for a third consecutive term. As reporter Bill Kirk describes in a story today, a number of former and current officials are considering campaigns for his seat. In the meantime, Rivera tells Kirk he's concentrating on his remaining two years in City Hall: "There's a lot to do and I'm more focused than ever."
All who took the oath of office at South Lawrence East School on Thursday night — for the City Council, School Committee and Greater Lawrence Tech School Committee — would do well to heed Rivera's advice. So would those who plan on succeeding him.
Maybe, we're spoiled around these parts, but we feel compelled to offer a JEERS to an ignominious end to the New England Patriots' season.
The Pats, in the unfamiliar position of playing on the NFL's Wild Card weekend, were broomed from the playoff hunt Saturday by the 9-7 Tennessee Titans, no one's idea of a pigskin powerhouse. It was a joyless end to what ultimately was a joyless year.
New England started the season 8-0, leading legions of fans to ponder the idea of an untrammeled run to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, site of Super Bowl LIV. Many of those same fans trudged out of Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, the last vision in their heads the sight of the once-infallible Tom Brady throwing an interception that led to a game-sealing touchdown for the Titans. The final score was 20-13, but it didn't feel that close, since the Patriots offense was moving with the speed and urgency of an MBTA train after a snowstorm.
It is a little unfair to rest New England's playoff hopes entirely on the shoulders of Brady, who has given the region's fans two decades of sustained excellence, including a record-tying six Super Bowl victories. There was no Gronk to ride to the rescue this year, no Danny Amendola or even Josh Gordon to take some of the pressure off stalwart wide receiver Julian Edelman.
Now, New England's fandom is facing an unsettled offseason. How will Bill Belichick reshape his aging roster? Will the Patriots be punished, yet again, for taping another team's activities? What will be the outcome of billionaire owner Robert Kraft's massage parlor sex case? Will Brady, 42 years old and a looming free agent, retire or, worse yet, sign with another team?
Fortunately, we remain spoiled in these parts. Halfway through their respective seasons, the Bruins and the Celtics remain among their leagues' best. And Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 11 — a mere 36 days away. That gives us reason for hope. Unless, of course, Mookie Betts has been traded by then. Which would be the topic of another JEER.