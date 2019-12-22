JEERS to starting off on the wrong foot.
Neil Perry has yet to take the oath of office as Methuen’s next mayor and he’s already in a tangle with the City Council. It stems from rumors he hasn't outright denied that he's planning to pick Jana DiNatale, who did not run for re-election to the School Committee, as his chief of staff.
To be sure, Perry isn’t mayor yet, having won election in a bitterly contested race against current council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan last November. A political newcomer, Perry staked out a position of transparency and ethics in government in his campaign. He's due to take the oath of office next month. As for DiNatale, she's still a member of the School Committee until new members are sworn in, also next month.
But the rumor is more than idle speculation. DiNatale is co-chairwoman of one of Perry's four transition committees; hers is focused on business and economic development. There was enough talk about Perry’s potential pick that members of the City Council asked city Solicitor Richard D’Agostino if it squares with the City Charter. It was one topic of discussion at the council's meeting last week.
D'Agostino's answer, in essence, was it all depends upon how you read it.
As written, the charter says that no School Committee member can hold “any other compensated city office or city employment under the jurisdiction of the School Committee, nor shall he be eligible for appointment to any compensated city office or city employment under the jurisdiction of the School Committee until one year after the term for which he was elected has expired.”
That could be read to disqualify DiNatale from working in Perry’s administration, or it could disqualify her from working in any capacity reporting to the School Committee. A recently drafted update of the City Charter, more neatly worded, points to the first interpretation. Either way, the clear idea is to avoid conflicts of interest created when elected officials make policy decisions that would then affect their work in a different capacity for the city.
If Perry truly believes the message of his campaign, he would do well to avoid the potential problems created by choosing DiNatale for this job, and having to squint at the City Charter in order to rationalize it. He told reporter Breanna Edelstein no staffing decisions have been made. He also said he’s consulting with city Solicitor D’Agostino, among other lawyers, about his options.
This one should be straightforward.
CHEERS to big visions for Haverhill’s downtown.
Late last week, Mayor James Fiorentini unveiled a budding plan to remake the bus depot and parking lot at 12 Washington Square into a massive cultural center. Anchoring the development at the nearly 1-acre site would be a $86 million, eight-story shoe museum and performing arts center.
The museum is the brainchild of Stuart Weitzman, a footwear designer who started working in his father’s Haverhill shop in the 1960s and has since evolved into a designer for stars, including Beyonce and Taylor Swift. He’s also a collector with more than 300 pairs of antique shoes, which will be the first pieces in the museum's collection.
The development also incorporates a cafe, restaurant and spaces for start-up businesses, Fiorentini told reporter Mike LaBella. Fiorentini says the idea has been in the works for the past couple of years. The city, which owns the property, just recently posted a request for development proposals that preserve the historic building on the property. Weitzman's was the only plan submitted.
“This represents an incredible opportunity for the city of Haverhill,” Fiorentini told LaBella.
Indeed it does. Not only would a shoe museum, located in the "Shoe City," bring out visitors and tourists, so will concerts and events held at a performing arts center.
It’s far too soon to say whether the vision will bear fruit. The city must first decide whether to sell the land, before actually making a deal with Weitzman’s nonprofit. Then, there’s the matter of a development itself.
Also, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority would have to make arrangements for its facilities, though it already has ideas for doing so.
Fiorentini described a timeline that has the museum opening more than five years from now.
That aside, the proposal is encouraging news for a downtown that has seen one iconic redevelopment after the next, from Harbor Place to the Heights. Haverhill is truly being transformed.