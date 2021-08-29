JEERS to a political thicket that has seized the City of Lawrence’s human resources department.
There’s no gesture quite as grand as having an entire City Hall department kicked to the curb, but that’s what Mayor Kendrys Vasquez engineered last week when Personnel Director Frank Bonet and three of his charges were placed on administrative leave pending investigation.
Vasquez has not given specifics about the inquiry being conducted by a private investigator, according to Jill Harmacinski’s reporting over the past week.
But for his part, Bonet is not shy about leveling accusations against Vasquez and his associates. Bonet claims the mayor is corrupt and is retaliating for whistleblower reports he’s made to the state attorney general and U.S. Justice Department.
Among Bonet’s claims are that city managers — public works director Franklin Miguel and information technology director Luis Santiago — are working private jobs while on the clock for the city and using city resources for the side business. They also happen to be working on Vasquez’s election campaign.
Bonet, who has worked at City Hall for more than a decade, recently gave notice and is planning to leave his job in Lawrence for a position in Chelsea.
As Harmacinski reports, the politics beneath all of this are thick. There’s Vasquez’s election campaign, for one. The former City Council president, who stepped into the mayor’s office after it was prematurely vacated by Daniel Rivera, is running to keep the job against four other people.
And Bonet is running for office, too — as an at-large member of the City Council.
In the meantime, the personnel department is stymied. As City Council President Marc Laplante pointed out in a statement to Harmacinski for a story in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune: “I have urged the mayor to take the necessary action to continue operations in the personnel department. The city cannot afford to close this office for an extended period.”
Indeed, it can’t. Just a week ago, the city was hiring to fill at least 20 jobs, from receptionists and accounting clerks to a business and economic development director. The list of openings, with a link to a personnel department website, was noted on Vasquez’s own Instagram account.
Vasquez pointed the finger in putting the personnel office on leave. We trust he’ll see to it that its work continues in the meantime.
CHEERS to a nonprofit working behind the scenes to help the start of school run a bit more smoothly in Lawrence.
As staff writer Jill Harmacinski reports, some 200 new teachers in the city’s schools were treated last Thursday to a “school supply shopping spree.” Following their orientation session, each new teacher was given a milk crate to fill with notebooks, rulers, pencil holders and packs of Post-It notes — the typical complement for any educator or student headed back to class.
These supplies were arranged by The Furniture Trust, an Arlington nonprofit that has a history of supporting schools, albeit in a different way. The group more typically “up-cycles” furniture donated by companies that are closing offices, moving or just replacing their chairs, tables and desks. It cleans and refinishes the furniture, then delivers it to nonprofit groups and schools that can use it.
The Furniture Trust reports having helped 200 local schools and nonprofits, while finding new homes for 2,500 tons of furniture that otherwise would’ve ended up in a landfill.
The trust also engages students with its work. Two years ago, it organized an “Eco-Carpentry Challenge” that tasked students at 10 participating schools — including Essex Technical High School in Danvers — with repurposing passed-along furniture and remaking it into items that could be put to use in classrooms and nonprofit offices.
Its recent assistance in Lawrence was a little bit of a different approach and “a huge hit,” schools spokesman Chris Markuns told Harmacinski.
Classes begin Wednesday. Good luck to all teachers and students, but most especially to those who will be making their way to school for the first time, outfitted with new supplies.