JEERS to the vandalism of a Haverhill icon that will only inflame, not inform, the community.
It happened early in the morning last Thursday when someone splashed red paint onto the 141-year-old statue of Hannah Duston in GAR Park, just across the street from the Haverhill Public Library. This was less than two months after the last incident of vandalism, which involved scrawling the words “Haverhill’s own monument to genocide” on the base of the statue using pink chalk.
For years there wasn't much controversy around the tribute to a settler who escaped Native American captivity during King William’s War in 1697. But national tension over racism focused a critical lens on Duston and her story, and how they relate to the larger, violent history between settlers and Native Americans.
Some suggest the statue be removed or that more context be provided. Councilor Thomas Sullivan is exploring the matter with a committee, which likely will bring in public discussion.
It's certainly the more reasoned approach. One expects any conversation to draw out strong feelings. Vandals short-circuit the process, making a productive discussion less likely. As Sullivan told reporter Allison Corneau, “Desecrating the statue is not the answer. The community needs to come together on this issue, and the majority needs to be satisfied with whatever outcome we decide.”
Here’s hoping the vandals are found and held to account for their acts of destruction. Maybe that discourages them from dumping fuel over an already contentious issue.
CHEERS to a delivery driver who get involved.
John Cassabria, 23, of Lawrence, might’ve gone back to his vehicle and continued his deliveries for Amazon.com the other day when he was dropping packages in a Woburn neighborhood. Instead he decided to check out the “alarming noise” he heard.
When he looked over a fence to find its source, he saw a 14-year-old husky struggling in a swimming pool.
The dog, named Luka, was losing energy and couldn’t get out of the water. Its owners weren’t home. So Cassabria, who happens to be an animal lover, hoped into the pool to save it.
Once Luka was out of danger, the alert driver called animal control, which got in touch with the dog’s owners.
Cassabria is a hero to the dog and its family. For the rest of us, it’s comforting to be reminded of the people out there who are willing to get involved when others, be they canine or human, are in trouble.