CHEERS to advocating for the voiceless. In many ways, it’s what Denise Murray will be remembered for most.
Murray, who died Jan. 4 at age 50, initially took up the cause of her son, Timothy Walker, who was 20 years old in the summer of 2010 when he was shot in the head while sitting on his grandmother’s porch on Lowell Street in Lawrence.
Murray later recounted how she promised her son in the final moments of his life that she would continue to speak for him. “I have to be his voice,” she told reporter Jill Harmacinski the following year. “I cry for him every day. I can’t hold him anymore. But I will keep his memory alive until I don’t have a breath left in me.”
Murray pressed the investigation of her son’s murder, according to her obituary. Eventually, it led to the arrest of Rafael Martinez of Lowell, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.
In the months that followed, Murray put herself in the public eye, spending months convincing a billboard company to donate space on South Broadway to both the memory of her son and a message for peace in the city. “Please stop the violence,” the billboard read. “Parents should never have to bury their children.”
But her son wasn’t the only focus of Murray’s advocacy. She didn’t stop there.
Murray went on to help families of other murder victims. Her obituary described her as “the first person on the doorstep of a grieving family who lost their child to violence.”
She also spoke out against violence in the city. As part of a anti-violence rally in November 2019 — the first-ever “Walk Against Violence” in Lawrence — Murray implored marchers to speak up, as well. “I think it’s OK to make an anonymous call,” she said, encouraging people to intervene when they had information that could prevent a potential crime.
Murray also talked about parents’ responsibility to confront bullying, especially when the actors are their own children. “If you know your child is bullying someone, don’t try to protect your child,” she said. “Being a good parent is disciplining your child when they’re doing something to harm someone.”
Murray wasn’t just a crusader against violence, of course. She spent years working for the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Merrimack Valley Workforce Board. And, according to her obituary, she was a fashionista and “glamour queen who left a sparkle wherever she went.”
But her ultimate legacy is the gift, hewn from her own mountain of despair, which she left to other families and to the community as a whole. That was a gift of courage, strength and hope, along with a positive message that we would all do well to remember and share.
JEERS to the secrecy surrounding a police department investigation of one of its own, and a CHEERS to those who continue to fight to bring what happened to light.
The case in question involves the suspension of — and subsequent criminal charges against — Salem, N.H., police Sgt. Michael Verrocchi. He was disciplined following a November 2012 incident in which he is said to have evaded fellow officers who tried to pull him over when he was off duty. He eventually stopped for his colleagues, thinking the whole matter was a joke.
Verrocchi was eventually suspended for a day without pay. However, following an audit of the department made public in 2018, as reporter Breanna Edelstein noted, the attorney general brought charges against him for reckless conduct and disobeying police.
Police in Salem have refused to disclose records of their investigation, despite the overwhelming public interest in the case, which only deepens suspicion that the department's handling of the case was tilted in favor of protecting a fellow officer.
“This case highlights the importance of transparency,” wrote lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, who filed a Right to Know lawsuit against the department to release the records. “… Unfortunately, in this historic moment of conversation about police accountability nationally and here in New Hampshire, the Salem Police Department has taken a position of secrecy concerning one of its own officers who engaged in sustained misconduct and is being criminally charged.”
Their complaint continues, “There is no legal justification for secrecy in this case.”
Here’s hoping a judge quickly sees the validity of their argument and orders the release of the records.