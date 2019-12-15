JEERS to public school administrators who feather their own nests — with the taxpayers' feathers.
Timberlane Superintendent Earl Metzler is already the highest-paid school superintendent in New Hampshire, earning a base salary of $171,286. Now, he’s locked in a squabble with his bosses at School Administrative Unit 55 over comp time.
Metzler earlier this year cashed out $92,364.22 for hours he spent working on weekends and holidays. He says he’s owed another $50,000 because that initial check only paid him at straight time — not the time and a half dictated by district policy.
If none of this sounds right — a well-paid, salaried superintendent who’s collecting a benefit usually reserved for hourly employees — well, there’s more. The SAU 55 School Board doesn’t see the district policy the same way as Metzler. So he is suing, citing a Depression-era law meant to protect factory and farm workers — and especially, ironically, children — from abusive working conditions.
Most salaried workers are exempt from the federal Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, which means their pay isn’t tied to the hours they keep. Three years ago, however, the SAU 55 board extended comp time benefits to district administrators on salary — a policy it smartened up and rescinded earlier this year.
Metzler told reporter Erin Nolan the policy was actually in place for longer — indeed, decades. “All of the employees were eligible,” he said. “I worked a lot more than I actually reported but they changed the policy, the benefit they were offering.”
Timberlane Board Chairman Shawn O’Neil says there was no policy dictating that Metzler be compensated 150% of his standard rate for that comp time — and they’ll go to court, if need be, to fight it.
It's hard to imagine how Metzler has any legal standing. Just because the SAU 55 district offered a benefit that would treat its highest-paid employee as if he were punching the clock doesn’t mean Metzler is protected by the Fair Labor Standards Act. If only the rest of us could have jobs with Metzler’s labor standards.
Even harder to imagine is how a man whose job is to protect the fiscal health of SAU 55 and its constituent districts, Timberlane and Hampstead, is going to these expensive ends to claim a prize other districts do not offer their administrators, let alone their top ones.
Then, there’s the matter of how this crept into district policy in the first place. The fact Metzler could claim anything for an extra couple of hours worked on a Saturday is patently ridiculous. If he had a call to take, a report to write or some decision to make on the weekend, well, he had 171,286 reasons to do those things. He shouldn’t have license to come asking for extra pay. To be sure, his bosses gave it to him — even if they’re now arguing over how big the benefit really was.
So, good for the SAU 55 School Board for fighting this legal foolishness. But once the case is dismissed, it seems that there’s some introspection that needs to happen within the Timberlane and Hampstead districts regarding their leadership.
CHEERS to a local jurist hanging up his robes.
Justice Stephen Abany heard his share of tough cases during 14 years on the bench in Haverhill District Court. But, as his colleagues told reporter Allison Corneau last week, hard decisions and grueling trials weren’t the hallmarks of his tenure in the Merrimack Valley. He'll be remembered for his compassion, fairness and collegial nature.
Judge Patricia Dowling called Abany “a wonderful friend and adviser” whose thoughtfulness and kindness were a benefit to those who came before him. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Abany’s fairness was reflected in the time he spent understanding the issues in his court.
Abany, who took the bench of retired Judge Kevin Herlihy in 2006, trips the mandatory retirement age when he turns 70 on Christmas Eve. He officially departs the courthouse next week, telling Corneau he envisions an “amorphous” retirement of travel, perhaps teaching and maybe returning to the courtroom, if needed.
Here’s wishing Abany all the best as he writes the next chapter.
Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley can only hope for a successor as compassionate and capable.