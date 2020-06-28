JEERS to a town without a police chief a year and a half after the last one retired, and a town manager who doesn’t much feel like talking about it, apparently.
Salem, New Hampshire, with a population of just under 30,000, is still patrolled by a police department with temporary leadership 18 months after Chief Paul Donovan left. And its police are still under investigation by the attorney general, a probe whose targets include Donovan and retired Deputy Chief Rob Morin, 18 months after it began.
The latter — triggered by an audit critical of the department's internal affairs and discipline practices, and that called out payroll abuses — is not the purview of the town manager. The matter of who leads the department is.
When reporter Breanna Edelstein checked last week, that job was still up to a civilian administrator, retired Andover Chief Brian Pattullo, who is making $87 an hour to keep an eye on things. That’s $40,000 more per year than the starting salary for a new chief, according to an internal posting, and more than $20,000 greater than Donovan’s payout when he left.
So, Salem is paying more but getting less. Pattullo, whose contract expires this week, has said he is likely to stay on part time. Town Manager Chris Dillion, who has not commented on the search for a new chief, is also not commenting on what might happen with Pattullo in the interim.
One would hope for some signal of progress. But Dillon isn’t even saying much to those who oversee him, apparently.
"These hiring opportunities are at the sole discretion of the town manager. The (Board of Selectmen), as a whole, does not have an opportunity to weigh in on these decisions," Selectwoman Lisa Withrow told Edelstein. “I would like to think after all of this time and turmoil, the town manager has had a plan ready to execute. I, however, do not know what it is.”
Hopefully, this internal posting marks the beginning of the end of the search. It lists an application deadline (last Thursday) and said interviews would be conducted last Friday and today.
Still unclear is whether another phase of the search will follow.
It is long past time for Salem’s police to move forward. Certainly, that cannot happen definitively until the attorney general’s office finishes its investigation. But, at the very least, Dillion could be more open about the process of finding a new chief.