CHEERS to new and renewed memorials that help the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire remember Sept. 11.
In Salem, N.H., the town’s Salem Won’t Forget Committee collected more than $100,000 to pay for a monument dedicated last week. Placed at Veterans Park, it features replicas of the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, all attacked with hijacked airplanes on Sept. 11, 2001.
The memorial includes a piece of steel from the Twin Towers.
“This is my generation’s memory. We all know what happened that day. We lived it,” committee chairman Pat Hargreaves told reporter Madeline Hughes.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a fourth airplane was intentionally crashed during the terrorist strike 18 years ago.
The memorial in Salem wasn’t the only new monument, or at least updated one, for commemorations of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks last week.
Another could be found at the Ladder 4 firehouse at 71 South Broadway in Lawrence, where an 8-by-20-foot mural honoring the 343 firefighters killed at ground zero in New York got fresh paint.
Tending to the mural is the work of Lt. Jimmy Flynn and artist Augustine “Smokey” Garcia, though Flynn told reporter Jill Harmacinski he’ll be passing off the responsibility when he retires after 35 years on the department next June.
The Lawrence mural has grown to pay tribute other firefighters who’ve died in the line of duty — six Worcester firefighters killed in December 1999, and two Boston firefighters who died in March 2014. It also pays tribute to Ron Gagnon, the local contractor who covered the mural’s initial expense.
“Respectful remembrance of our fallen heroes,” the mural reads, depicting a group of firefighters raising the American flag over the rubble of the World Trade Center.
For these tributes and others, thanks go to all in Salem, Lawrence and elsewhere who’ve given their time and resources to ensuring that our memories of what happened on Sept. 11 — of those who fell victim and those who rose as heroes — do not fade.
+++
JEERS to cancelled dinner plans.
Mayor Daniel Rivera called off an event planned last Thursday to honor firefighters, police, state troopers and other first responders who came running during last September’s natural gas disaster.
The decision wasn’t really the mayor’s, however. Lawrence firefighters announced plans to picket the dinner as they begin another year without a contract. The union got in touch with other locals, as well as the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, seeking support.
“No one is going to cross a picket line,” Rivera concluded, and so the family-style meal at the Relief’s In on Market Street was scrubbed. Hundreds of emergency workers had been invited. Gov. Charlie Baker was expected to speak. The tab was to be covered with funds from Columbia Gas.
You can’t fault Local 146 for wanting a contact; about 50 members who attended a meeting voted unanimously to picket the dinner, according to Eagle-Tribune reporter Jill Harmacinski’s account.
Still, it’s a shame so many people with a hand in ensuring safety and keeping order in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover immediately following the gas disaster won’t receive their deserved recognition.
As calamitous as the gas disaster was — leaving a teenager dead, injuring dozens of people and damaging more than 100 buildings — it’s a wonder its effects weren’t more widespread, that more people weren’t injured or killed.
That they weren’t is due in large part to the fast work of first responders, many called by mutual aid agreement, who put out fires, evacuated the areas affected and worked to head off potential gas fires and explosions — all at the same time.
Rivera vows to do his part to improve communication with the firefighters union. He also declined to publicly criticize firefighters or get into the muck of the contract situation.
Here’s hoping things are settled quickly and that the dinner and its important tribute are rescheduled.