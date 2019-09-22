CHEERS to the veterans, first responders, students and others in the Merrimack Valley determined not to let a service member’s funeral go unnoticed or unattended.
Aaron Mizen, himself a veteran and funeral director at Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home in Methuen, issued an open invitation last week for people to come pay their respects to Eileen Robichaud, 84, of Methuen, who died Sept. 6 at the Brockton VA Hospital.
Robichaud served as a mechanic with a U.S. Navy aviation squadron during the Korean War. She later ran a beauty salon and sold essential oils in Methuen.
Though many of her family and friends have already died, Robichaud’s funeral on Friday morning was no small affair. About 300 people showed up, according to reporter Breanna Edelstein’s account. They included members of Rolling Thunder, the group of mostly motorcyclists who advocate for an accounting of prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. Mourners also included about 40 students from Wood Hill Middle School in Andover who’d read about the service in the newspaper and were determined — it was not required, according to their teacher — to pay their respects.
Robichaud’s funeral wasn’t the first time a service member with a thinning circle of family and friends has drawn a community outpouring of gratitude at the time of their death. It wasn't even the only recent one.
Last February it was the funeral of James McCue, 97, who had no surviving family. A native of Lawrence, he’d enlisted at age 20 and served in Normandy, the Rhineland and Ardennes. His funeral at Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence drew about 400 people — most of whom never net him. “They sacrificed so much,” Michelle Simpson, of Haverhill, who brought her granddaughter to the funeral, told a reporter. “Nobody should be alone.”
A month later, it was the funeral of Albert Corn, who died at age 95. Though Corn was survived by two siblings, neither could attend his funeral. Instead, about 100 people form the Merrimack Valley paid their respects — again, even though most did not know him.
They were local leaders, veterans and members of Gold Star families who’ve lost loved ones in the line of duty. All came to pay tribute to a former Army sergeant who served with General George S. Patton’s Third Army in Normandy.
State Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, a former paratrooper and Army intelligence officer, gave Corn’s eulogy. He and others like him, who'd fought in Europe during World War II, had given the world an unending gift, she said.
It’s a sentiment just as apt for McCue, Robichaud and all who wore the American flag in combat. Their service was indeed a gift for which the rest of us should be thankful.
+++
JEERS to the splatter from a well meaning idea.
Haverhill police charged five people last week with defacing property in connection with a sprawling paintball war, which had started as a way of steering members of rival street gangs into a competitive — and, most significantly, less deadly — activity.
Except that the paintball war got out of hand. It stretched past the area around Plug Pond, where members of the Gangsta Disciples and Trinitario gang were expected to shoot paintball guns at each other. Houses and cars belonging to people not connected to the gangs or their paintball were hit.
Among those now facing charges is Eric Cruz, who works with United Teen Equality Center, a group with the objective of reaching out to those involved in gangs and showing them a different way. The paintball war was his idea, police told reporter Mike LaBella. A UTEC leader said it was not a sanctioned activity.
Still, one should credit Cruz for what might have been a novel program had the property of citizens not ended up in gang members’ cross hairs.
Then again the mayhem that resulted, given the parties involved, probably could have been predicted,