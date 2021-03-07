JEERS to seasons cut short, especially as things are just getting rolling.
That sentiment could apply to so many athletes, teams and sports in the past year, but the latest example occurred last week on the ice in North Andover.
COVID-19 exposure for the Merrimack College men’s hockey team forced the cancellation of the last two games of the season, a pair of matches against last-place Vermont set to take place over the weekend.
The Warriors didn’t just miss points for unplayed games, which they had a good shot at winning. Exposure of “Tier I” personnel — which could be players, coaches or support staff — announced Thursday effectively knocked Merrimack out of the Hockey East tournament that begins this week. The team wouldn't have had enough time to complete the conference's COVID-19 protocol in order to participate, as Eagle-Tribune college hockey correspondent Mike McMahon reported.
Merrimack had a rocky season, with key players missing at various times, which has been the story of pretty much every team this year. But the Warriors had found a groove of late. They won three of their last five, including a 5-2 upset over nationally ranked Boston University played on the Terriers’ home ice on Feb. 26. Merrimack had every reason to expect they would be a factor in the conference tournament.
Coach Scott Borek noted after the fact the disappointing end wasn’t for lack of proper precaution, which the Warriors have been careful about taking for the entire season.
Borek, whose third year at Merrimack was the pandemic year, tweeted: “I appreciate the support for our players and program. I do want to make sure that it is understood that Merrimack did everything to avoid this outcome. Our program is grateful for the support and efforts of the Merrimack community throughout this difficult time.”
Here’s hoping those who were infected return to health quickly, as well as for a resolution to this pandemic that has interrupted so much, and to be sure, has inflicted pain far more serious than a missed hockey tournament.
That being said, we can't wait to get back to Lawler Rink to see the Warriors play next season.
CHEERS to the pioneers in our midst — those who begin every day running three miles, who lift weights a few times a week, who study a martial art, and who protect the people of Lawrence for a living.
We’re specifically thinking of Jessica Botero, profiled by reporter Jill Harmacinski last month as one of the newest members of the Lawrence Police Department’s emergency response team and the first woman to join its ranks.
That Botero, at 27, has honed her physical, mental and shooting abilities enough to qualify for the elite team is impressive enough, never mind the added weight of being the first woman to do so. The department calls upon the 16-member team in the most delicate and dangerous situations — when a hostage is taken, for example, or police are following a suspect or investigating gang and drug activity.
“It takes a special person to do it,” Chief Roy Vasque tells Harmacinski. “You have to want it.”
Making Botero’s assignment even more inspirational is the long path she traveled to reach this point in life. She tells Harmacinski that, at age 15, she was on the verge instead of joining the ranks of those who drop out of high school. Her grades were bad. She struggled with the loss of a friend to leukemia.
That was before she heard a state trooper talking about her career — a presentation that planted a seed of inspiration for Botero.
Just as she was motivated to change course and make better decisions, we know Botero is having the same effect on others in the city, not only during her regular work in the patrol division but especially when she’s activated with the emergency response team.
We wish her and her colleagues the best of luck and safety in their work to protect our community.