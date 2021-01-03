JEERS to the scammers who look for any chance to prey upon people's fears and anxiety to steal personal information and money.
The latest opportunity is the COVID-19 vaccine.
A few days before Christmas, the FBI and other federal agencies posted a warning that fraudsters are using news of the first round of COVID-19 vaccination — and public anticipation of its availability — to their advantage.
Scammers may offer early access to a vaccine for a deposit, for example. They may offer to add your name to a vaccine waiting list, in exchange for money. Perhaps, they'll offer to ship the vaccine to your home — for a price.
To be clear, there is no early access or money needed to go on a waiting list, and certainly no agencies will ship a vaccine to your home.
Some of these scammers may pose as representatives of a medical office or insurance company you've never heard of, giving themselves a veneer of credibility. Perhaps, they're from a "vaccine center" that doesn't actually exist. They may call, send email or contact you through other means.
All of it sounds plausible. Indeed, the fraudsters count on duping people for at least as long as it takes to send a check or offer up credit card information.
But be warned and protect yourself. As staff writer Jill Harmacinski reported this past week, never share your personal health information with anyone who isn't your doctor or a known, trusted health professional.
If you're looking for credible information about a vaccine, see the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website at www.fda.gov, or the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's website at www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health. Or ask your primary care provider.
The COVID-19 vaccine promises to change the course of the pandemic, and it's only natural to look forward to the day when it's available to you.
In the meantime, don't be lured by false hopes created by fraudsters.
CHEERS to signs of new beginnings in Lawrence schools.
In two weeks, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, some of the city’s students will return to classrooms that have been closed since the school year began.
Superintendent Cynthia Paris tells reporter Allison Corneau the city will begin with a small group of high-needs students, in special education and English language programs, before potentially expanding the number of students taking in-person classes on Feb. 1 and then again on March 1.
School officials are in the process of contacting the families of students who are eligible to return.
The city’s schools didn’t physically reopen last fall, with students instead enrolled in remote instruction as a precaution against further spread of COVID-19. Some teachers have worked from inside their classrooms. Apart from that, usually busy halls have remained quiet.
Going back to school doesn’t mean COVID-19 is no longer a concern, of course. The city remains among the Massachusetts communities hardest hit by the virus. As of last week, Lawrence was tallying more than 130 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people every two weeks — a population-adjusted figure exceeded only by Middleton’s, which is home to the Essex County Jail.
The schools are taking added precautions for the small group of returning students, such as the distribution of face shields and gloves, as well as quick-response testing for all staff and students inside the buildings. Paris acknowledges to Corneau that those safety steps may need to change, as well as plans for the return to school, as the situation evolves.
But this is a long-anticipated beginning. And, adds Paris, “We are confident in our planning and excited to take this first step of an in-person return.”
Here’s hoping things go smoothly and safely, not just for the students and teachers who’ll be resuming face-to-face instruction, but for the many others who are doubtless eager for their own return to normalcy.