JEERS to unfinished business.
Lawrence police have been patrolling the city without a current labor agreement for five years — ever since the old contract expired on July 1, 2015.
The delay in coming to terms on a new agreement has stretched out for so long, it's lapped the statutory three-year limit on any new contract. That means negotiators for the city and its patrolmen’s union must settle on terms for fiscal years 2016 through 2018, while also coming to an agreement for fiscal 2019 through 2021.
The police, in the meantime, continue to work under terms of the expired agreement.
Remarkably, both sides appear amicable in their descriptions of where negotiations stand, as reporter Bill Kirk detailed last week. The sides will soon take their cases to the state’s Joint Labor Management Committee for arbitration.
“The police have been stellar,” Mayor Daniel Rivera said of the 151-member patrolmen’s union. “They’ve done great work for us. All the public safety unions have stepped up to the plate and served the city.”
Alan Andrews, president of the patrolmen’s union, said it’s disheartening to work without a contract and the promise of a raise. Still, he tells Kirk, “It hasn’t affected the work ethic. … They recognize the fact they are being underpaid and overworked.”
Andrews said he wasn’t sure why the sides couldn’t come together, except that the Lawrence patrolmen have a history of “taking zeroes,” or forgoing raises. He noted the base pay for Lawrence patrolmen is about $51,000. Patrolmen in Lowell, by contrast, make nearly $20,000 more.
“They are expecting us to take those zeroes. We want to dig our heels in. We don’t want to do that anymore,” he tells Kirk.
The mayor, for his part, notes that most unions in Lawrence — and he says he’s reached agreements with every other union in the city — have taken no raises in some years.
It's disappointing that the sides haven’t worked out their differences and must now take negotiations to a forum where it’s almost guaranteed that neither wins. Still, one hopes a resolution is fair to everyone.
CHEERS to blasting away the flu virus, quite literally, in Haverhill’s schools.
While students spent a week vacationing with their families, or maybe participating in community programs or just catching up on leisure reading, the custodial staff of the Haverhill Public Schools were busy with blasters.
That's to say germ blasters. The devices spray a fine-mist disinfectant, a chlorine-based solution, across surfaces frequently touched by young fingers, such as door handles and lockers. The custodial staff focuses on highly trafficked areas, including restrooms, cafeterias, classrooms and other common areas.
“We will miss the sounds of happy student voices in our buildings,” Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling told reporter Mike LaBella at the beginning of February break. Still, he said, a week without teachers and students was expected to give crews an opportunity to go over all of the common surfaces, while also allowing students who might be coming down with the flu time to recover.
It couldn’t have come at a better time.
This flu season has been especially harsh, with most of the United States reporting exceptionally high levels of flu-like illnesses. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been at least 29 million cases of the flu this season, more than a quarter million of which have sent patients to the hospital.
For all of the benefits of having a layer of disinfectant applied to most surfaces in each school, the germ blaster can only do so much.
The devices aren’t as effective in preventing the flu as washing hands and other more standard rituals of cleaning and sanitizing.
Pfifferling tells LaBella that, at the end of the day, parents are better flu fighters than germ blasters.
“Keeping children who are experiencing flu-like symptoms and fevers home is the best way to stop the spread of the flu virus,” he says, “as well as making sure our students and staff are washing their hands regularly with soap and water.”
It's good advice for anyone, not just the students and families of Haverhill Public Schools.