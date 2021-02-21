JEERS to vaccines bound for Methuen that never arrived.
The city, which successfully and efficiently coordinated COVID-19 vaccination clinics at The Loop, was due for another 100-dose weekly shipment on Monday but instead got nothing, as the Baker administration instead shifted emphasis to mass vaccination clinics.
Gov. Charlie Baker, who later in the week would express anger over crashing state vaccination websites, wasn’t the only person seething in anger. “We got zero doses this week, and I’m mad as hell about it,” Methuen Mayor Neil Perry told the City Council on Tuesday, according to reporter Bill Kirk’s account.
The short shrift mobilized Methuen’s political leaders — Perry, Sen. Diana DiZoglio, Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, members of the council and others — who tried to intervene on the city’s behalf and convince the state to send the shots.
The best they could get — and it's no small thing — is Methuen’s designation by the state as a community with an especially high number of COVID-19 cases, which may at some point give way to a new clinic being established in the city, or at least the old one being resumed.
But that doesn’t soothe the frustration of an operation that was abruptly halted, or the suggestion that people in Methuen for the time being will have to make their way to mass vaccination sites to get their shots. To be sure, it’s an anger shared by leaders in Lawrence and Haverhill as well.
“I share in your frustration,” Methuen City Councilor Eunice Ziegler told Perry on Tuesday. “It’s a slap in the face to say we are one of the hardest-hit cities but that we aren’t getting any doses.”
Councilor James McCarty noted that Methuen’s weekly allotment was small as it was, putting the city on track to get everyone vaccinated in about a decade. Going to no doses, he added, “says to me Charlie Baker doesn’t want to see Methuen vaccinated.”
Here’s hoping the state reverses course in short order, and finds a way to make up this slight to the Merrimack Valley.
CHEERS to ambition rewarded and a local leader headed to higher office.
We speak of last week’s news that Andover Select Board Vice Chairman Daniel Koh is headed to Washington, D.C., to connect up with his old boss, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who is now the U.S. secretary of labor. Koh will be working for Walsh as chief of staff.
Politico reports that Koh is starting his new job on Tuesday.
Koh, 36, who grew up in Andover and went to Phillips Academy, was Walsh’s chief of staff from 2013 to 2017 — a job he left to move back to the Merrimack Valley and run for Congress. He was among a crowded field of Democrats running to replace the retiring Rep. Niki Tsongas in 2018, finishing second in the primary to Lori Trahan by 145 votes.
Koh won a seat on the Select Board a few months later. He declined to challenge Trahan this past year, telling a reporter the bigger goal for Democrats in 2020 was winning back the White House.
Still, he didn’t rule out a future run for office, telling reporter Genevieve DiNatale, “I absolutely hope to. I think a lot of people who run for office are shy about that. I am not. I believe deeply in public service and the ability of people to make a difference in government.”
Koh is not only successful in government. He’s also worked as a chief operating officer of a Boston software company, HqO.
Koh has not commented about his new job, and Walsh, his soon-to-be boss, is still awaiting confirmation from the U.S. Senate. But as anyone who’s been watching Koh's meteoric career knows, the Select Board wasn’t going to be his final stop. And, most certainly, the Labor Department won’t be, either.
Good luck to Koh as he writes his next chapter on Constitution Avenue.