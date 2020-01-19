JEERS to the potential of an odorless, colorless gas to poison anyone, even emergency responders themselves, perhaps fatally.
The latest reminder of that potential danger presented itself last week when the Haverhill City Council agreed to spend $18,000 to repair a chimney at the Ayers Village Fire Station near the Methuen line on Broadway.
Fire Chief William Laliberty told councilors the repairs are necessary lest the broken chimney lead to a failure of the heating system, which is just 3 years old. That, in turn, could cause carbon monoxide fumes to build inside the station, which houses fire equipment though is usually unmanned.
Laliberty said the situation with the chimney is unlikely to cause a fire, at least immediately. However, a dangerous situation could occur with trapped carbon monoxide gas.
Thankfully, the council has seen fit to spend the money for the repair. According to reporter Allison Corneau, it’s one of many repairs the department is planning in order to maintain its facilities.
It was a relatively minor piece of business but the scenario described by Laliberty should be a serious reminder to anyone of how quickly and silently carbon monoxide can endanger people. Its build-up may be caused by broken appliances, blocked chimneys or vents, or perhaps vehicles left running inside the garage. The byproduct can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness and fainting, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Ultimately, it can lead to unconsciousness or death.
Massachusetts law requires carbon monoxide detectors be placed on every level of most homes, ideally near bedrooms so they alert occupants to dangerous conditions. It’s also a good idea to keep fuel-burning appliances, such as the gas boiler or oil furnace, in good working order with annual inspections.
Anyone who suspects carbon monoxide exposure should quickly leave their home, get into fresh air, and call the Fire Department from a neighbor’s phone. For more safety tips, visit www.mass.gov/service-details/carbon-monoxide-co-safety.
CHEERS to good examples set in Haverhill’s schools.
Consentino Middle School’s positive behavior approach is so successful in engaging students, it was recently modeled for two dozen educators visiting from South Africa. The teachers and administrators representing nine different provinces were brought to Haverhill the week before last by an exchange program coordinated by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.
“When we first heard the theory, we didn’t think it was going to work,” Rodelle Govender, who teaches English in Durban, told reporter Allison Corneau. “Coming from where the classes are bigger, we’re used to the traditional approaches to discipline — the old behaviorist theory. This is challenging us to change our mindset.”
The Haverhill program emphasizes positive reinforcement. Students are rewarded for appropriate behavior, such as being engaged in a classroom discussion, with points that they may later redeem for prizes. On a broader level, educators strive to be sensitive to the emotional and social needs of their kids, leading to supportive relationships.
Assistant Principal Richard Poor says the net effect is to keep students engaged. There are fewer serious behavior issues, students do better academically, and they perform better on the MCAS. "Kids stay in school, and when they stay in school, test scores go up, and everybody’s happy,” he said.
Granted, implementing the program in Durban and other cities in South Africa may be more of a challenge. Govender noted that class sizes in her schools in Durban average 65 students — far more than even the largest class in Haverhill.
It will doubtlessly be difficult for her to build individual, supportive relationships with each one of her students.
Good luck to them in their efforts, and congratulations to the teachers and leaders at Consentino for helping them to get going.