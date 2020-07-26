CHEERS to the literal act of “recycling” that's helping to clean the Merrimack River.
As staff writer Jill Harmacinski reported, some of the debris being hauled up by Rocky Morrison’s Clean River Project is now being sold, and in some cases turned into art, to raise money for the nonprofit.
Some of the more popular items recently were a trio of bicycles pulled out of the river; painted pink, yellow and blue; outfitted with flower baskets and flowers; and sent to new homes in exchange for donations of at least $100. The blue bike now decorates the outdoor seating area at Rolf’s Pub in North Andover.
The “recycling” of bikes — and the whole effort at “upcycling,” as the restoration and repurposing of junk is more broadly known — was inspired by a follower who took a wire rack off the group's hands in exchange for a donation. She painted it and turned it into a plant holder.
Other items fished from the river and offered on the project’s Facebook page include driftwood, glass bottles, pottery shards, the guts of a parking meter, and the transmission cover to a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Each Friday, the group posts “fun finds” on Facebook for people with an artistic yen.
More recently, the project cleaned, painted, decorated and planted flowers in a collection of old boots. Those, too, are available in exchange for donations that support efforts to keep the Merrimack clean.
JEERS to pollutants that cannot be “upcycled.”
Turning junk hauled from the river into art is one thing. Sewage is a different story.
But there it was again Thursday, when heavy rains caused the release of untreated sewage into the Merrimack, mixed with stormwater, at least a half dozen times. The releases came from sewage systems in Haverhill, Nashua and Lowell, as well as the system shared by Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, Methuen and Dracut.
It’s tough to say how much effluent spilled into the river, which happens when rains overwhelm the old network of sewage and stormwater pipes in those communities. System operators are required to issue notices of the outfalls when they occur. But the information is not always timely or detailed.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell is pushing a bill co-sponsored by lawmakers from districts up and down the river that would require prompt disclosures and better measurement of the discharges.