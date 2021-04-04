CHEERS to celebrating a little girl’s birthday and honoring her memory.
Hundreds of people in Andover and elsewhere spent part of Easter weekend walking 5 kilometers, give or take, in honor of Sarah Duval and what would have been her 12th birthday on Saturday. They were Sarah's teammates, friends, family and others touched by her story and the remarkable strength she showed during a yearlong battle with leukemia.
Sarah, who went to Bancroft Elementary School and is remembered for how much she loved playing soccer and hockey, and hanging out with her friends — not to mention her infectious smile — died this past February.
The weekend walkers — more than 300 had signed up to participate in the virtual event as of Friday — weren’t just exercising in her memory. They were raising money for a scholarship fund that now tops $137,500 and is intended to help “other Andover girls achieve the same dreams” as Sarah's.
Specifically, Sarah wanted to become a teacher, according to her family. Back in the first grade, she began working with a reading specialist, forming a bond with that teacher, Sharen Faulkner. “Sarah loved her,” her family writes on an internet page devoted to raising money for the scholarship, “and said (Faulkner) was who inspired her to become a reading teacher — so she could help other kids just like herself.”
“Sarah and her ‘Sarah Strong’ spirit will hold a huge place in the hearts of many,” they added.
Sarah’s scholarship will not only honor her, as her family writes. At some point, it will help the education of others who share both her passion and commitment to helping to impart one of the most important tools any of us can have — the ability and love of reading.
So, thanks to the efforts and walking of so many people, Sarah’s own dreams will be realized.
It is a wonderful legacy, indeed.
CHEERS to a unique way of honoring those who’ve served their country.
The Haverhill Exchange Club is accepting nominations from those wishing to honor a veteran this spring and summer by featuring them on one of dozens of vinyl banners to be hung on lampposts around the downtown area.
Each banner includes a photo and gives a brief biography of the vet being saluted by a “grateful community.” The goal is to display the banners between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The club has extended the deadline to order banners until April 8.
Jennifer Matthews, a member of the club’s board, tells reporter Mike LaBella that banners are being ordered by families who wish to honor departed veterans, as well as those wishing to celebrate veterans who are still living as well as people who may still be serving.
She noted that many veterans and members of the military aren’t seeking recognition, though they ask to honor “their fellow brothers and sisters who serve or are serving alongside them.”
The project, she added, will be a “visual reminder of those who made and continue to make sacrifices for us.”
Indeed, it will be far more impactful than a listing of names. Once the project is complete, the collection of portraits and biographies of Haverhill’s residents who’ve served their country is sure to resonate with all who encounter them. We look forward to the fruits of the labor of the Exchange Club, which has been collaborating with the city, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, AmVets and Haverhill’s veterans services officer.
As Exchange Club President Thea Tsagaris tells LaBella, “This endeavor should prove to be a tremendous source of pride and hope for all members of our community, especially at a time when we could all use a boost in morale.”