CHEERS to the effort to rebuild a beloved skate park that finds its impetus in the skateboarders, rollerbladers and freestyle bikers who’ve grown up perfecting tricks there — not to mention an Olympic Games taking place 6,500 miles away.
The importance of the skate park at Hedgehog Park in Salem, N.H., to so many people maybe wasn’t realized until silver chains and a lock appeared, wrapping up the entrance and preventing access.
As staff writer Breanna Edelstein reported last week, a town official noted the 17-year-old park’s disrepair, though the assistant town manager responsible for closing the park, William Scott, did not comment about why chaining the gate was necessary or on the timetable for renovations.
Meanwhile, a group of people for whom the skate park is not so much playground as refuge is gathering support to repair it. They’re planning a tax-exempt organization to collect donations, as well as a GoFundMe page.
Eric Arsenault, 36, is among them. He recounted for Edelstein the park’s importance to him — and his sobriety — when everything closed or was canceled during the depths of the pandemic. That included his Alcoholic Anonymous meetings.
“I started skating again,” he told her of his two-hour sessions in the evenings, which helped him maintain his sobriety. “I hadn’t skated since I was a teenager. I caught fire with it. I fell in love with it again — and I got better again.”
Arsenault said he would encounter between five and two dozen others at the skate park who perhaps had different personal situations but doubtless were there for much the same reason — to break free of the claustrophobia and social isolation created by the pandemic.
An old friend of Arsenault, Greg Getchell, whose younger brother Brennan led efforts to build the park years ago, told Edelstein the park is important for the kids it attracts who perhaps aren’t cut out for team sports. Some may be inspired by watching Olympic skateboarding, a new event at this year’s games. An American, Jagger Eaton, 20, of Mesa, Arizona, won the bronze medal.
No matter the reason people go, the skate park at Hedgehog Park is an important community resource whose impact is measured in far more than jumps, ollies and rail slides. While the grassroots work of its biggest patrons and believers is heartening, the town should invest in keeping it safe and open.
CHEERS to a budding development in the resource that is the public library — a leafy addition to help sustain and connect backyard gardeners.
The Haverhill Public Library now includes a plant exchange — a display of eight shelves near the building’s entrance where gardeners, from the novice to the experienced, are invited to both take a plant and leave a plant. As staff writer Mike LaBella reports, the exchange that was the brainchild of Team Haverhill Vice President Lisa Marzilli is open to flowers, vegetables and herbs. And you aren’t required to leave a plant if you don’t have one to give.
“Lots of generous people have dropped off plants, and they are quickly finding new homes,” Haverhill Garden Club President Kathy Fitts tells LaBella. “We’re hoping that landscapers who are redoing gardens will take the plants they’ve dug up that are perfectly good but maybe no longer the homeowner’s taste, and bring them here rather than composting them.”
And, thus, Haverhill gets greener, heartier and more connected as the roots of these plants find new soil throughout the city.
The “take a plant, leave a plant” bookshelves draw inspiration from a few sources, including the "little libraries" that have cropped up everywhere, inviting people to help themselves to a book while making a contribution or two to refill the collective literary bucket. It also has its roots, if you will, in the seed libraries that allow gardeners and farmers to “check out” seeds and find the beginnings of new flowers and varieties.
A Florida newspaper recently reported on the spread of plant libraries along a stretch of the Gulf Coast, now numbering more than a dozen, where patrons are more likely to leave plants than they are to take them.
May the Haverhill library’s newest addition find similar success as it nurtures the city’s beauty and bounty.