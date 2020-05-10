JEERS to the communication void among local officials that threatened to undermine efforts to house the homeless, as well-intentioned as they may be.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry says he was surprised to find out that officials in the neighboring city of Lawrence had chosen the Days Inn on Pelham Street — in Methuen — to house 30 to 60 homeless people. As staff writer Bill Kirk reported in The Sunday Eagle Tribune, Perry says Methuen officials did not help plan the shelter, and when Perry called Lawrence City Hall to find out what was going on, he got no response.
Methuen officials have since expressed concerns about fire code violations at the hotel, so much that they assigned three firefighters to monitor conditions there full time. It’s an expensive precaution. Deepak Ninan, regional manager for the franchise, says the $20,000 it would cost the hotel to pay their minders from the Fire Department is the equivalent of four or five weeks of payroll.
Perry and Methuen fire Chief Tim Sheehy say the “fire watch” at the hotel and a decision by Lawrence officials to house homeless people there are not connected, though it clearly would have been better to deal with that issue before people were living there. (Sheehy estimates as many as 60 rooms in the 100-room hotel are being used for the shelter.)
“Regrettably all of this could have been avoided had the city of Lawrence included the city of Methuen in the preplanning for this option,” Perry wrote in a memo to the Methuen City Council. As of Friday, the “fire watch” at the hotel had been scaled back to a single firefighter, and Perry said the detail would be canceled as soon as all of the code concerns had been fixed.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, working with his city's Community Development Department, could only have been acting with the best of intentions when they identified a place to shelter the homeless. Those with no reliable housing are especially vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19, not only because of a lack of access to health care but because of nonexistent social distancing and exposure to the so-called "community spread" of the coronavirus. Lawrence has already made separate arrangements to use 80 rooms at the Double Tree by Hilton in Andover.
As much as something like this needed to be set up quickly, a phone call between mayors or their staffs could have prevented both misunderstandings as well as the costly predicament that faced operators of the Days Inn.