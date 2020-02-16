CHEERS to not standing alone. For the second time in as many years, members of the band Godsmack turned up in schools in Derry for a little help with their music. And, for the second time, it appears they made lasting, positive impressions on the kids.
Over the weekend, the four-time Grammy Award nominees were scheduled to use students from Hood and West Running Brook middle schools in a video shoot for the song “Unforgettable” off the band's “When Legends Rise” album released in April 2018. Ahead of that project, Salvatore “Sully” Erna, a Lawrence native, and bandmates visited with students on Friday to work on the music and talk about the impact of music in their lives.
“Growing up I had every challenge in the world — fights, drugs bringing you down the wrong path. I got really good at being bad,” Erna, 52, told the students, according to reporter Julie Huss’ account. “Thankfully, I had music in my life.”
Erna and the band have connected with Derry and its schools through the Community Alliance for Teen Safety. Two years ago, Godsmack used middle school students to sing back-up on the “Unforgettable” track; they later performed the song together at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
Though Erna sang about "standing alone" in the band's 2002 song, written for the soundtrack of the movie, "The Scorpion King," he and his band have done anything but.
Their visits have made an impact. A number of students involved in the project two years ago told Huss this past week the experience was affirming and even led them in new directions of study. “It opened up a lot of opportunities we wouldn’t have had,” said Kathryn DeLong, 15, who now attends Granite State Arts Academy in Salem.
Doubtless this past week’s visit from the group that’s played together since the mid-'90s and sold more than 20 million albums worldwide will have the same long-lasting result. Here’s to bands that not only remember where they came from but remain committed to keeping in touch.
JEERS to crowds of students and adults getting out of hand at high school sporting events, most recently in the stands of the Andover High School gym.
It was there a week ago Friday that Keith Sullivan, chairman of the Tewksbury School Committee, was watching a boys basketball game in a crowd that was apparently agitated and vocal. Andover police Officer Kyle Kiberd described two large groups of Andover youths in the stands “shouting at another large group of youths” on the visitor's side, presumably from Tewksbury.
This wasn’t a rollicking round of “We’ve got spirit, yes we do, we’ve got spirit, how about you?” either, but something more like the outfield bleachers at Fenway Park when the Red Sox are losing. Kiberd noted in his report the students were “yelling profanities across the gym at each other.”
Kiberd said it was against this backdrop that two men, one of them Sullivan, approached him about losing their jackets in a group of Andover students. Kiberd spoke with Andover Athletic Director William Martin, who saw to it that the jackets were returned but who also suggested the men sit with the other visitors so as not to inflame the situation.
According to Kiberd’s report, Sullivan did not want to leave his spot, even when told he would be arrested for trespassing if he refused.
A Lawrence District Court judge last week ordered Sullivan to stay away from Andover schools, according to reporter Jill Harmacinski’s account. His next hearing on the trespassing charge is in March. The Lowell Sun reports he has declined to talk about what happened, leaving us to take Kiberd’s report at face value.
If accurate, Sullivan was clearly the target of unruly, unsportsmanlike Andover youths who should be less than proud of their actions. Still, if Kiberd’s account is true, Sullivan wasn’t exactly helpful as Martin and Kiberd tried to diffuse matters, which is more disappointing given his leadership role in his community.
Crowds can be scary, especially when passions lead to group behavior that no individual would condone (like shouting profanities across a high school gym). On the sidelines and in the stands, especially of high school and youth sporting events, it’s up to adults to provide models of what’s acceptable. It’s even more important when tensions are running high, as they were the other night in Andover.