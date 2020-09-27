CHEERS to finding the right recipe to keep restaurant patrons happy, and local establishments in business, as the weather turns colder and al fresco dining gets more challenging.
That’s the mission in Andover, where the town is conducting an online survey that seeks to gauge diners' feelings. How often will they go out to eat in December? Would they be willing to eat while wearing a blanket? What about inside a large tent near a gas space heater?
The answers — the poll is online until tomorrow at andoverma.gov — presumably will help guide the decisions not only of restaurant owners but also town officials who’ve gone to lengths to make outdoor dining more, well, palatable.
The rush of downtown restaurants to set up shop outside, and lure back clientele after pandemic-related shutdowns, prompted officials in Andover to make accommodations such as allowing for seating on sidewalks and in parking spaces along Main Street. Barriers and heaters were set up. On Post Office Avenue, three restaurants share a seating area under a large tent.
Restaurants are now allowed limited indoor seating, too, but that won’t likely accommodate everyone now sitting outside. The trick will be to find a way to extend outdoor accommodations deep into fall and even winter.
“I’ve heard talk of foil blankets at every table, like you see people wrap themselves in at the end of marathons,” Brendan Hart, a shift supervisor at LaRosa’s, told reporter Breanna Edelstein.
At Salvatore’s, vinyl siding is now going up around the perimeter of a large large tent set up in its parking lot. The restaurant's interior is undergoing a preplanned renovation, which has been fine-tuned in the interest of separating diners. They’re also bringing in a plastic, see-through, igloo-type structure to keep diners warm outdoors, general manager Kevin Branco told Edelstein. “We’re trying to figure out different ways to make it fun and functional for people to keep dining outside,” he said.
That’s just Andover. Similar efforts are going on throughout the Merrimack Valley, of course, with restaurants making the same kinds of accommodations and seeking the same kinds of solutions for the same problem.
We all look forward to seeing what they come up with. As restaurants seek to keep diners warm, happy and coming back, maintaining some semblance of nightlife is just as important to their patrons who could use a respite from COVID-19.