CHEERS to using technology to tell us exactly where things stand.
The state of Massachusetts has taken some lumps for its handling of the COVID-19 vaccine, including what had been an inconsistent, often confusing approach to signing people up to get their shots. One area where the state has improved, quite notably, is in how it presents the latest information about the virus, including case numbers, deaths, testing and hospitalization rates.
Throughout much of the pandemic, most of that information came from the state in a daily packet, posted at mass.gov, that users were left to flip through page by virtual page. That changed last month when the state launched an easy-to-follow “COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard” that also breaks down data at the city and town level, and provides interesting detail on population groups most affected by the virus.
Dr. Thomas Tsai, a professor at Harvard Medical School and the T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said it’s not that the state has skimped on data.
“I actually think the Massachusetts dashboard actually has a really great wealth of data that lots of other states don’t have,” Tsai told NBC 10 Boston last month. He said the previous offering was much like a PowerPoint that is “very helpful to public health research and for public health response.”
Now, it’s much simpler for the rest of us to follow, too.
Not only that, the state just last week launched a new website, vaxfinder.mass.gov, to help guide people eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to the nearest clinic that can serve them.
A previous offering was less intuitive or useful, and thanks only to the independent projects of software engineers could the public find websites that would quickly, clearly point them in the right direction. According to MassLive, the state officials who unveiled the vaccination guide last week refused to discuss the sites that had been created by other programmers.
The most important thing is guiding people to places where they can get a vaccine — and offering the public, businesses and local officials an easy to understand and easily navigated venue to find the latest information about this pandemic.
CHEERS to every bride being beautiful on her wedding day and one local organization’s tireless work to ensure those days are, indeed, special.
Reporter Madeline Hughes last week wrote of Brides Across America in Andover, which has been fitting military brides with free wedding dresses for nearly 13 years. Since 2013, in response to the Boston Marathon bombing, the organization has also helped first responders. Now, it’s reaching out to support brides who are medical professionals working with COVID-19 patients.
“We felt it really lined up with our mission to help those health care workers on the front lines because they are putting their lives on the line, too, just like military and first responders,” Heidi Janson, the organization’s founder, told Hughes.
You needn’t be a romantic to acknowledge that every bride deserves a dress befitting her wedding day, but some find it especially difficult to make that happen for a host of reasons, which could be financial, logistical or an issue of aesthetics and fashion.
Brides Across America clears away those hurdles, and not just for local brides. It also works with boutiques and bridal shops across the United States.
Its assistance is especially timely now. Planning any event in a pandemic is taxing, beginning with the uncertainty of whether local rules will even allow a gathering in the first place. Then, there’s the matter of guests’ safety and comfort levels. Layer on top of that the complications that come with wedding planning.
“It’s so nice to have someone take care of you,” Dr. Mariama Runcie, a resident in the emergency room at Mass. General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals, told Hughes.
Runcie is planning a wedding on a resident’s salary, which is not the big paycheck that doctors might get later in their careers. She’s also planning it remotely; her wedding is scheduled in Chicago, near her family.
But at least she no longer has to worry about finding the perfect dress — a match that happened on her recent trip to the Andover boutique.
Best wishes to Dr. Runcie and her betrothed, as well as all of the other brides who give so much in their service to others.