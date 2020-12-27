JEERS to a lack of disclosure in the face of questions about COVID-19 at the New Hampshire State House.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dec. 17, Gov. Chris Sununu talked about plans to distribute the vaccine for COVID-19, his hope that Washington, D.C., will deliver on a new round of stimulus money as well as his expectation that it may not.
Sununu was less forthcoming about the number of positive COVID-19 cases connected to the State House.
“I don’t get a running tally,” Sununu said, according to a report by InDepthNH.org. He added that he knew of a couple of cases firsthand, but it is private information.
Individual test results indeed may be private. The cumulative impact of COVID-19 — at the State House, at a long-term care facility or in any other public place — is very much a public concern.
That’s especially true in Concord following the death of Rep. Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, from COVID-19 a week after he took the oath as speaker of the state House of Representatives.
Finger pointing followed, with some representatives complaining about an anti-mask culture at the State House preceding Hinch’s death. A number of Democrats had not attended the ceremonial start to the year’s legislative session, even though it was held outside at the University of New Hampshire, in light of reports that some Republicans tested positive for COVID-19.
According to The Associated Press, Sununu called Hinch’s death an unfortunate reminder “that this virus doesn’t care if you’re in a long-term care facility, or if you’re an elected official."
"No one is immune," he said. "It’s spreading in our community. It doesn’t affect the elderly, it affects everyone, everywhere, and we have to stay vigilant.”
Sununu’s office said the state is providing resources to test 400 members of the House, 24 members of the Senate and their staffs, according to AP’s report.
It’s an important step, and Sununu is clearly taking this seriously.
Just as important is as much disclosure as possible about how many people at the State House are infected.
Speaking of lack of disclosure, JEERS to selectmen in Salem, New Hampshire, who held a meeting to discuss criticism of Town Manager Chris Dillion in secret session last October.
Details of the meeting were revealed by reporter Breanna Edelstein, who obtained a copy of minutes released last week at Dillon’s request.
In the Oct. 19 teleconference, Selectwoman Lisa Withrow criticized Dillon’s handling of a 2018 police audit as well as information he shared with the state attorney general.
Selectman Bob Bryant said, among other things, that he thought Dillion was discussing union contracts with two other members of the board — something those members, Chairman Michael Lyons and Selectman James Keller, denied.
The session built to a vote to fire Dillon — which Lyons, Keller and Selectwoman Cathy Ann Stacey voted against, thus defeating.
However, Lyons and Keller were outnumbered, 3-2, in trying to keep the rest of the board from repairing to secret session for the hourlong discussion.
Keller later questioned the meeting’s legality as well as whether the motion to fire the town manager violated his due process.
Indeed, the meeting should not have been closed to the public. While the state’s Right to Know Law allows boards to close meetings for certain personnel matters, a town manager’s performance is not among them.
Also worth noting is that boards do not have to close their meetings. The decision to do so is usually a cloak to shield themselves from scrutiny and criticism.
If members of the Salem Board of Selectmen have criticism or concern about how Dillon performs his job, they should express it in full view of the people who elected them. Anyone in town who wants to listen in on that meeting should be allowed to attend.