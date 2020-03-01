JEERS to the shocking treatment of a couple of horses recently rescued by the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
The Methuen facility takes in many neglected animals as part of its work, but a case last week was especially gruesome. Roger Lauze, the MSPCA’s equine rescue training manager, called it the worst case of equine neglect he’s seen in 40 years.
The horses — Shakira, a 13-year-old Arab, and Tia, an 11-year-old quarter horse — were taken from property in Ludlow where they were discovered in shocking conditions, according to the organization. The horses were trapped inside stalls by piles of manure so expansive, their backs were pressed into the barn’s walls and rafters, which rubbed sores into the animals. Shakira and Tia’s rescuers spent two hours mucking out the barn to clear enough space to free the animals.
In addition to being malnourished, with misshapen bones and overgrown teeth, the horses’ hooves were wildly overgrown and disfigured. Lauze said it will take years of farrier work to reshape the hooves, “if that’s even possible.”
Horses are reportedly among the most frequent targets of animal maltreatment and abuse, behind cats and dogs, but the recent case brought to light by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was extreme.
Shakira and Tia's former owner faces four felony counts of animal cruelty; the MSCPA is hoping the horses can be nursed back to health and placed for adoption.
“We’re going to do everything possible to help them live the rest of their lives without pain,” Lauze said in a MSPCA press release, “but that will be determined by the degree to which we can reshape the hooves.”
Let’s hope the MSPCA is successful. Anyone interested in supporting its efforts on behalf of Shakira and Tia can learn more at www.mspca.org.
JEERS to drivers too preoccupied with their iced coffees and Coolattas to pay attention to no-left-turn signs, and CHEERS to Haverhill police for insisting that people obey the rules.
Signs were recently installed at the new Dunkin' Donuts on South Main Street in Haverhill, not far from the Ward Hill Connector, that warn exiting drivers not to turn left.
Cars coming that direction from the coffee shop have posed a serious hazard to an already-busy, four-lane stretch of Route 125. It was so problematic, in fact, the area has seen a number of serious accidents since the franchise opened there, including one that put Kathryn Picone of Bradford in the hospital for a week, and rehab for two more weeks, when she was hit by a driver making a left turn out of Dunkin' Donuts in September.
Picone was inspired by her ordeal to petition the state Department of Transportation and city engineer to intervene. “I don’t want to see another person get hurt there, or possibly killed,” she recently told reporter Mike LaBella. Those agencies — prodded by another resident, Lauren Halkiotis, also seriously injured in an accident, and state Rep. Andy Vargas — did just that with signs directing drivers not to make left turns onto northbound Route 125.
The problem, as LaBella noted last week, are drivers who’ve either missed or ignored those warnings. Luckily, Haverhill police have seen fit to stake out that section of highway on a couple of recent occasions. Last Monday, they issued a half dozen tickets.
It's sad that it required police enforcement and traffic citations to stop people from endangering themselves and other motorists. Now, maybe, the coffee customers will heed the signs, and everyone will be safer.