JEERS to bad timing and the still-fresh memories of a disaster now two years distant.
The memories came flooding back last Tuesday morning in Andover when a ruptured pipeline poured natural gas into the air. Homes, businesses and St. Augustine School were evacuated. Emergency crews came rushing to the scene. You’d be forgiven the obvious comparison to the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, the two-year anniversary of which was just two days earlier.
The events were not much alike. The disaster on Sept. 13, 2018, began with a swell of gas pressure in the lines beneath Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, the result of an engineering failure on a gas company project. Dozens of fires and explosions ensued, a teenager was killed and many others hurt. This emergency involved workers on a water project who broke a gas main.
The gas company finished the repair that evening, according to a spokesman, and none of its customers lost service. No one was injured.
Still, something is bewitching gas lines around here in September. Last year, an incident involving a newly installed gas pipe prompted the evacuation of a South Lawrence neighborhood. There were no fires and explosions in that one, either, but plenty of frustration.
We're thankful last week’s leak wasn’t more serious. All the same, we’ll be glad when September ends.
CHEERS to another tradition carrying on despite the strains of COVID-19 — the annual “Brides March” denouncing domestic violence and memorializing its victims.
In its 19th year, the national event that usually has a large local turnout in Lawrence will be virtual, at least here in the Merrimack Valley. That is, women are still asked to wear white, or wedding gowns, when they walk their own routes on Saturday, Sept. 26. Men are asked to wear black in memory of the victims. There will be a Zoom vigil at 9:30 that morning to remember victims of domestic violence.
A press release from Mayor Daniel Rivera and Delamano Inc., which operates an English and Spanish helpline for domestic violence victims, noted the importance of the march this year. Shutdowns triggered by COVID-19 sent many people into isolation — including victims, oftentimes with abusers.
The annual march — which coincides with events in New York, Florida and Wisconsin — is held in memory of Gladys Ricart, who lived in Washington Heights, New York, and was murdered by an abusive former boyfriend on her wedding day. For more information about the Lawrence march, visit www.delamanoma.org.